OHS volleyball team to face familiar teams at state tournament

The Ottawa High School volleyball team will see familiar opponents during pool play at the 4A State Tournament Friday in Hutchison.

The Cyclones (21-18) received the seventh seed and will play second-seeded Labette County, third-seeded Baldwin and sixth-seeded Augusta in pool play, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa defeated Labette County in the 2020 state quarterfinals in straight sets to advance to the semifinal round. Ottawa lost to Baldwin in league play this season.

The top teams in pool pool play advance to Saturday’s state semifinals.

Ottawa has won 11 of its past 12 matches with the lone loss during that stretch being to Baldwin in four sets.

The Cyclones dispatched Eudora in three sets and Fort Scott in straight sets in Saturday’s sub-state tournament to advance to state for the second straight season.

Ottawa coach Laura Meyer credits her players for working through the ups and downs of a long season.

“We are excited to be where we are at at this point,” Meyer said. “We feel good about how we are playing. We have a very mature team. We have great leaders.”

Ottawa returned six players — five seniors — from last year’s state third-place team.

Senior Sofia Ficken said at this point in the season, there are no easy points, games or teams.

Meyer credits Ottawa’s schedule of priming Ottawa to make late season runs the past two years. The Frontier League advanced three schools to state. Ottawa defeated state power Miege, which also is in the 4A state tournament field.

“We play great competition all season long,” Meyer said. “It prepares us to be at our best at this point in the season. It gives us an opportunity to face adversity early in our season.”