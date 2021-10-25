Braves' passing attack comes to life against Friends

Opposing defenses have not had to be concerned about the Ottawa University passing this season.

The Braves came into Saturday’s game against Friends averaging 122 yards passing. Quarterback Colton Davis, playing his third game this season at quarterback, is known for his legs and athletic ability to make plays.

The bye week allowed Davis to get more comfortable in the passing game. He showed why he can now be a threat in all aspects after passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns in Ottawa’s 28-14 win over Friends this past Saturday.

“Colton Davis had a really good day throwing the football,” Ottawa coach Kent Kessinger said. “He getting to feel a little more comfortable in our offensive scheme. We worked a lot of individual routes thinking we could match up on their man principles.”

Offensive coordinator Julian Mendez said the Braves caught the Friends defense by surprise.

“Our run game the way it has been the past couple of weeks, we thought they would be keyed in a little bit,” Mendez said. We thought the play-action pass was going to be able to pop. We were able to hit a couple of big plays on that.”

Mendez said it was a matter of Davis getting more practice time at quarterback and having a better feel for the position.

“It is him being more comfortable in the passing game,” Mendez said. “He is having those opportunities now with him being in week three of playing primary position of quarterback. He is seeing those reps and making those reads.”

Davis finished 15-24 passing, hitting touchdown passes of 42, 48, and 41 yards to senior receiver Dylan Foos. The senior had six receptions for 167 yards.

“We needed to be able to make plays when we could,” Mendez said. “Go out and be playmakers.”

The game was tough as Friends grinded it out with the Braves. Friends finished with 401 yards and rushed for 266 yards.

“They have some big dudes upfront,” Kessinger said. “The running backs are solid. The quarterback is a thick dude. He can run the ball pretty good.

It was a hard fought one.”

Senior Colby Johnson led Ottawa with 19 tackles. Jacob Garcia and Aaron Schoemann had 10 tackles each. Devin Johnston had two interceptions and had a third interception he returned for a touchdown wiped out because of a penalty.

Ottawa (4-4, 3-4) takes a three-game winning streak into its game with nationally-ranked Kansas Wesleyan.