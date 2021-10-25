Double champs: West Franklin cross country teams dominate regional races

The West Franklin boys cross country team was primed to put the past disappointments of the regional race behind them.

The Falcons was just on the outside of qualifying for state as a team the past two years.

The boys squad ran a determined regional race and it paid off in a regional title to match the girls in Saturday’s Sabetha regional.

“This is the first time in West Franklin history that both the boys and girls teams from the same sport have won regional titles, and the first time a boys team has won regionals,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said. “The post race celebration was joyful and well deserved.”

There were some anxious moments for the boys, Hahn said.

“The boys race was a roller-coaster ride of emotions,” he said. “The four seniors have come up just short of qualifying at regionals for the past two years, and this was their final shot.

“There were many teams in the mix. I had a lot of trouble estimating the team scores mid-race, meaning that we would have to wait until the official tally. After a heart-wrenching 30 minutes, not knowing if the team would miss qualifying and finish fifth, or if they had a better result. The scoring was finally posted on the wall…the West Franklin Falcons were the champions, beating second-place Hiawatha by 15 points.”

The boys placed three runners in the top 15 and fought through a tough start.

“There was a stampede of runners moving very quickly at the start,” Hahn said. “By 800-meters in, the race had begun to string out. Hunter Bailey and Kyle Haner were on the chase. They moved from an early 15th place to a strong final position of 4th and 5th. Lucas Hassler knew that every place would matter, so he fought well to make his way to 15th. The trio of Kale Link, Martir Caceres-Ramos, and Nathan Hassler found themselves seeking to round out our top five as soon as possible.”

The girls, ranked second in the coaches poll, had a dominating performance. The Falcons had five runners in the top 17. Hahn said the girls stayed within themselves and did not deviate from the plan.

“A blazing downhill start put the team mid-pack after 200 meters, but they stayed patient and disciplined, soon finding themselves toward the front,” he said. “Emma Bailey spent most of the race chasing the number one position, closing more and more as the race went on, but she barely ran out of real estate, finishing in a fantastic runner-up position.

“Senior and newly crowned Homecoming Queen Lily Judd was unphased by the early crowds as she caught runner after runner, with Hope Crabtree following her lead. The two would finish in a battle to the line, placing fifth and seventh.

Crabtree ran a lifetime best of 21:30 on the challenging course, Hahn said. Katie Cameron ran phenomenally, earning a lifetime best by 25 seconds to place 13th. Mackenzie Walter gave the Falcons five in the top 20 with her strong mid-race moves, finishing in 17th place. In the end, the girls had scored 42 points, overcoming Sabetha’s 66 points, Hahn said.

The Falcons will be in the mix for team titles at the state race in Wamego.

“There is one more step to take,” Hahn said. “Both teams will compete for the chance to put their final marks in the West Franklin history books.”

High School Girls (Team 1st): Emma Bailey (2nd), Lily Judd (5th), Hope Crabtree (7th), Katie Cameron (13th), Mackenzie Walter (17th), Liz Pischel (76th), Lena Walter (78th).

High School Boys (Team 1st): Hunter Bailey (4th), Kyle Haner (5th), Lucas Hassler (15th), Kale Link (32nd), Martir Caceres-Ramos (36th), Nathan Hassler (50th), Noah King (71st).