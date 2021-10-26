Cyclones see opportunity with football playoff win over Eudora

The Ottawa High School football team is looking forward to its playoff game against Eudora.

The Cyclones are playing tougher physical brand of football under first-year coach Walt Alexander. The Cyclones have learned how to play through mental mistakes as the season progressed.

Ottawa (2-6) gave the Cardinals a game for nearly three quarters in their earlier matchup. Ottawa was within 14-7 late in the first half when a fumble turned the game around. The Cardinals scored in the final 10 seconds of the first half and opened the second half with a quick touchdown drive to extend the lead to 28-7.

Alexander said the Cyclones are working to stay in games longer. Instead of playing half a game well, stretch it into a four-quarter game. He said anything can happen to decide the outcome.

Ottawa is looking to continue playing defense like it has the past few games and get back into a groove offensively, running down hill.

Ottawa changed its defense against Tonganoxie and Alexander called it the best defensive game of the season.

“We went back to a defense we ran 20 years ago,” Alexander said. “It fits their personality. We were smacking people. That was awesome to see.”

Alexander said the players are confident in their abilities and understand they can play with Eudora (4-4), which is coming off an upset of previously undefeated Spring Hill.

Alexander said those that have watched the Cyclones play understand how close Ottawa is to gaining victories.

Ottawa was within one score of Paola, Eudora and Tonganoxie before mistakes and turnovers derailed the Cyclones.

Alexander said Ottawa’s possibilities of making a playoff run is real with Atchison likely the winner of the Ottawa-Eudora game. The coach said Atchison did not play as tough of schedule as Ottawa and could be a good matchup for the Cyclones.