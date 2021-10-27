State experience could play a factor for Ottawa volleyball team

The Ottawa High School volleyball team’s state experience last season could give the Cyclones an edge.

Six Ottawa players have state tournament experience. The Cyclones finished third in the 2020 state tourney.

“ I feel more comfortable going to state because we went last year,” senior libero Emma Sottlemire said. “I am more excited to go this year because it is back-to-back. That is a cool experience. It is awesome. It is an amazing experience. I feel more calm and collected because we have played there before.”

Ottawa coach Laura Meyer said that state tournament experience should calm some of the nerves.

“The state tournament is a nervous thing,” Meyer said. “There is going to be emotions. They got to experience that last year. We are hoping to walk in more confident and more sure of ourselves from the beginning.”

Ottawa (21-18) plays Labette County, Baldwin and Augusta in Friday’s pool play in Hutchinson. The top two teams from pool play advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

The 2020 state tournament had a different feel and format because of the virus. Ottawa topped Labette County in a quarterfinal match to advance to the final four and state site in Hutchinson.

“They are getting to experience ‘the state experience,’” Meyer said. “We received half of it. We got to experience COVID state and that was cool. They will get to experience what state is… that pool play, fighting to get into that second day. It will be fun to see them do. It is a great group of kids to experience this.”

Stottlemire said the Cyclones are battle-tested to play at a high level. Ottawa’s schedule was littered with state tournament teams this season.

“We have played really good teams,” Stottlemire said. “I feel more ready [this year]. We are so experienced. Most of the teams going to state does not have that experience.”

Meyer said playing a schedule like that is by design.

“We have been put in situations that have been uncomfortable and challenged us,” she said. “Put us in position where we have to adjust in order to continue to compete against these really good teams all year. That is why you see us play our best volleyball at the end of the season.”

Ottawa enters state winning 11 of its past 12 matches. Last season, Ottawa closed by winning 13 of 15 matches en route to state.

“It takes us time to get in our groove,” Stotlemire said. “We were trying to find ourselves. As the season went on, we got to that point. We bonded as a team and played as a team.”

Ottawa is familiar with Labette County and Baldwin. The Bulldogs handed Ottawa’s lone loss in the past 12 matches.

“We believe we can be competitive with any team out at state,” Meyer said. “There is some unfinished business they see. It is in our control. Put yourself in position you can control. We control that destiny for us.

“We know what we are going to see that first day at state. We know what we bring is going to be the factor. The trust factor is there. They know they can do it. It is a matter of executing.”

Meyer said the players are in this position because of their work ethic and can rely on that when put in tight situations.

“You train for years for this,” Meyer said. “It is about what you put in in the off season. What you did in the summer. These girls have done the little things and put in the work.”

The Cyclones’ success depends on doing the little things.

“We talk about all the little things leading up to the big things,” Meyer said. “We want to control the serve-and-pass game. That will be crucial to us. That is what sets up our offense and defense. It is basic things. You have to bring your best.”