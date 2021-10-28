OU softball adds athletic recruits to 2022-23 class

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball coaching staff has been busy crafting the 2022-23 recruiting class.

The softball program recently added three players to that class. Ottawa signed Melissa Porras, Houston, Texas; Katie Enneking, Overland Park, and Staci Bond, Holton.

Porras was a first team all-district performer in 2020-21 and earned all-academic honors in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. Porras was named team captain as a junior and senior. She was also named a Student Council Officer as a senior.

“We are thrilled to have Melissa joining our softball family,” Ottawa head softball coach Jay Kahnt said. “She comes from a great travel team that will prepare her for college. Melissa is a utility player and adds some good depth to our program. She is a true student-athlete as she is an all-district performer on the field and all-academic in the classroom. We can’t wait to have her on campus next fall and watch her grow.”

Porras plans to major in accounting.

Ennekin is a transfer from Johnson County Community College and played for Olathe East in high school.

As a freshman at JCCC, Enneking earned All-KJCCC DII honorable mention honors. She was a second team All-Region VI and District A selection. In 38 games, she had a .352 batting average with 38 hits, five doubles, four triples, four home runs, drove in 33 runs, walked 14 times, stole 13 bases, had a .432 on base percentage, and a .583 slugging percentage.

At Olathe East, Enneking earned four letters in softball. She helped the Hawks to a 2016 6A regional championship and a state runner-up finish. Enneking helped her travel ball team to a 2019 USAA 18A National Championship and a 2020 USAA 18A fourth-place finish.

“We are blessed to have Katie joining our softball family,” Kahnt said. “She is a versatile player that can play both infield and outfield. We recruited Katie out of high school and she has only gotten better at Johnson County. Her versatility will be a great addition to our program and look forward to her bringing the winning mentality with her. Can’t wait to get Katie on the field next fall.”

Enneking plans to major in exercise science. She played travel ball for KC Peppers Gold under coach Dan Eakin.

Bond is an all-around athlete for Holton. Bond lettered in softball and basketball. She helped the Wildcats to two state tournaments, finishing third in 2019 and 2021. Bond earned second team all-league and was a first team all-state selection as an outfielder her junior season. She earned academic scholar honors in softball and basketball.

“She is an all-state outfielder, but is a very good middle infielder too,” Kahnt said. “Staci comes from a great high school program that has been to the last two state tournaments and finished third both years. She is a very good defender with good range and arm and has a good bat with gap power. We are excited to watch her continue to grow and develop in our program over the next four years.”

Bond plans to major in kinesiology. She played travel ball for Gold Glove Midwest under coach Chris Robinson.