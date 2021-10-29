OU men's huge second half spurt runs Haskell out of Wilson Field House

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team is known for its high-octane offense the past few seasons.

The Braves have shown they can score in bunches. Ottawa had a scoring run for the ages in the season opener Thursday in Wilson Field House against Haskell Indians Nations University.

Ottawa, which struggled offensively in the first half, was down 40-30 a minute into the second half. Then the switch was flipped.

Ottawa threw a 36-0 haymaker and then finished it with a 44-6 run to roll to a 74-46 lead with 11:32 left. Ottawa cruised to a 99-62 victory.

“For as good as we were in the second half, we were that bad in the first half,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “There were some first game jitters. It started on the defensive end. We get over looked on our defense because we score a lot of points. We finally started getting stops and stopped taking the ball out of the net. Then we could run. When we spread the floor, we are hard to guard.”

The Ottawa defense took charge, forcing missed shots and the press completely befuddled the Indians.

Wilson Field House was rocking during the run. Siebenthall said Haskell brought its whole student body and Ottawa fans turned out in droves.

“What great atmosphere for the first game of the year,” Siebenthall said. “What a great crowd. We played in front of more people tonight than last year combined.”

The coach told transfer junior Tristen Hull before the game this would be the loudest arena he had played in.

“He looked at me like I was crazy,” Siebenthall said. “The second half, he said, ‘coach you were right.’ It was a fun night.”

Ottawa hit eight straight threes in the big run after going 1-for-11 in the first half.

“For us to bounce back, have confidence in our stuff and each other, says a lot about our team already,” Siebenthall said. “We got great looks. We have a bunch of guys that can score.”

Senior All-American Juquan Daniels paced Ottawa with 27 points and four assists. He got the crowd rocking with back-to-back treys to start the run.

Ty Bland rocked the rim for 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Joe Johnson III finished with 12 points, four assists, and two steals.

Ottawa native Kobe Johnson went 3-for-3 from behind the arc for nine points in his collegiate debut.

“Kobe played really well,” Siebenthall said. “He is different than Tristan Hull at the five spot because he can shoot the three. It is a good change up at that spot. He shoots good shots. He has a really high IQ for a freshman.”

Ottawa (1-0) plays 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Baldwin City against Baker.