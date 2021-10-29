Lady Braves basketball displays athleticism in win over Haskell

Ottawa University women’s second-year basketball coach Tarniesha Scott retooled the Lady Braves with athletic players.

Ottawa displayed its athletic talent Thursday in the season opener. Ottawa rallied for an 87-79 win over Haskell Indian Nations University.

Ottawa’s pressure defense and quickness to the basket keyed Ottawa’s second half comeback. Ottawa turned 34 turnovers into 34 points.

Scott liked how the team meshed together with the several new players playing key roles in the victory.

She said this is a much different team than her first team. Ottawa did not score 87 points in any game last year.

The Lady Braves were aggressive taking the ball to the hole, hitting 46 percent from the field in the second half.

Scott said it was nice to see the aggressiveness, but Ottawa needs to do a better job finishing around the rim. She also said Ottawa’s set offense and defense needs some work.

Ottawa turned the game around midway through the third quarter with a 14-5 run to take a 50-49 lead and led 57-54 heading into the fourth quarter.

The game see-sawed with 11 lead changes and five ties. Ottawa led 65-60 and went on an 8-2 spurt to open an 11-point lead, its largest of the game, at 73-62 with five minutes left.

The women were paced by freshman Haley Franklin with 23 points. Ottawa’s leader Liz Vaughn finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Scott said Vaughn does whatever is asked. She said the forward is so aggressive and the team feeds off her energy.

Kennedy Banket scored 13 points and Amyr Lowe finished with 12 points. Basket led Ottawa with five assists and eight steals, which tied for fifth for most steals in a game.

Ottawa (1-0) plays p.m. Wednesday against No. 17 Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.