OHS football grows into team to be taken seriously

The Ottawa High School football team earned respect from its opponents this season.

The Cyclones are no longer considered an easy win. The players learned how hard the game of football is to play the right way.

Ottawa’s season came to an end Friday with a 48-12 loss to Eudora. The Cyclones finished 2-7 under new coach Walt Alexander.

The coach told the players after the game how much they have grown.

“People know now we are not going to quit,” Alexander said. “We are getting better all the time. It is a matter of time. They know it is coming. These teams are not better than us, they are just ahead of us. That is where we are at.

“They know how to play hard now. They know how to execute.”

The Cyclones understand how to play through adversity and became a hard-hitting team.

“They are mentally tougher and physically tougher than they were at the beginning of the year,” Alexander said. “We can play with people.”

Ottawa moved the ball up and down the field on Eudora, but could not finish off the drives.

“We had a ton of offense,” Alexander said. “We could not quite finish as we are still making mental mistakes. We were consistent running the ball. Our play-action game was really good. Offensively we did some neat things.

“We drove down and got a touchdown late. It was a nice fade route to Tiernan Reed-Cox.”

Alexander called the seniors a special group.

“Those are some of the best kids you will ever meet,” he said. “They deserve more. They laid the foundation. Their leadership will help us for next year. I wish I had those kids back.

“Their hearts are huge.”