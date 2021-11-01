Central Heights cross country teams have 'amazing conclusion' to season

The Central Heights cross country teams made another statement in the 2A state meet.

The girls squad finished off one of its best seasons in school history by taking fourth place. The boys — led by a trio of freshmen —came in sixth as a team.

“What an amazing conclusion to a hard fought season,” Viking coach Troy Prosser said. “Neither the boys or girls teams were ranked to start the year. After the dust settled at the state championships in Victoria, we had three more individuals earn all-state honors with top 20 finishes.”

Emma Cubit finished eighth in the girls race to lead the Vikings finishers.

“That is among the best finishes in Central Heights history and is also a record for the fastest 5K time run by a girl at the state championships,” Prosser said. “The fact that she also took an early flight back from the National FFA convention early Friday morning with teammate Kaydance Bond to rejoin their team just in time to make the bus for Victoria, makes it all the more impressive.”

Senior Taryn Compton — the most decorated girls cross country runner in program history — finished 14th to earn her third state medal. She ran her best-time ever.

“That cements her as one of the all-time greats to complete her senior season,” Prosser said. “Melaney Chrisjohn’s 22nd place is also an incredible accomplishment for her and is now the seventh best state finish in school history since moving to the 5K distance.”

Bond, Kaylee Holstine and Lilie Meyer all turned in personal best times to propel only the second state qualifying team in nearly 30 years for the girls, Prosser said.

The boys race saw the Vikings battle back from a slow start to earn a state indivdual medal.

“The boys race turned out to be another hotly contested competition and it was tough going early on as Connor Burkdoll and Cody Hammond, who got trapped in a crowd for the first 1,500 meters but were finally able to break free around the mile mark,” Prosser said.

Burkdoll finished 13th to take home a state medal and Hammond was 26th. A third freshman, Owen Miller, came in 30th.

“Owen put together the most complete race of his freshman season as well and the three of them have made their names as some of the best freshmen in the state,” Prosser said. “Fantastic runs by Christian McCord, Nicholas Schultz and Alex Skeet helped propel the boys team to a 6th place finish — all of them ran personal best times.”

Prosser said the team finishes does not tell the whole story.

“Although the team standings don't really tell the full tale (the girls were 15 points from a state championship and the boys were 19 points from state runner-up), the reality is, class 2A is made up of 64 schools; the girls bested 60 of them and the boys out ran 58,” Prosser said. “While many say the future is bright, I say ‘we enjoy the present, love the ones we have close to us now, and not worry about what’s at the end of the book when the page we are currently writing is it’s own masterpiece.’”

2A Girls Championship:

Team - 4th

8th - Emma Cubit (20:08)

14th - Taryn Compton (20:30)

22nd - Melaney Chrisjohn (21:08)

53rd - Lily Meyer (22:42)

60th - Kaydance Bond (23:11)

95th - Kaylee Holstine (25:54)

102nd - Lilie Johnson (27:48)

2A Boys Championship:

Team - 6th

13th - Connor Burkdoll (17:07)

26th - Cody Hammond (17:36)

30th - Owen Miller (17:44)

58th - Christian McCord (18:54)

60th - Nicholas Schultze (18:56)

95th - Alex Skeet (21:48)