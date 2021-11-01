Ottawa High School volleyball team's 'awesome run' ends with state runner-up finish

The 4A State Volleyball Tournament was nothing short of a dream ending to a dream season for Ottawa High School team.

The Cyclones came up just short in their quest for the first state championship in program history. Ottawa was the state runner-up, matching the 1996 team for the highest state finish in program history.

“It was an awesome run,” Ottawa coach Laura Meyer said. “The energy of the whole weekend was incredible. Speechless for the amount of support of the community, fans and our parents.

“[Saturday] was an experience not too many people get to have. I am grateful, glad they got to experience that and the way they did. They played their best ball of the season [Saturday] and that is exactly what we work all year for.”

The Cyclones battled the state’s best teams tooth-and-nail with several games decided by a scant couple of points. Meyer said it was an incredible high level of volleyball throughout the state tournament.

“That is why we play sports,” she said. “This is why we play volleyball for these moments of extreme competition. A chance for you to put it all on the line. Show your very best. We talk about their best being enough. They showed their best and made a lot of noise at state.

“They feel proud. There is no way to describe the amount of gratitude and excitement. How proud we feel the work they have done and the rewards of that.”

Ottawa senior Kirsten Evans said the pain of losing the title match was there immediately following the match, but knowing the Cyclones battled all season, outweighed anything else.

“It is a great feeling,” she said. “It was different than last year. This year, we had to do more to get to where we were. We knew what we could do. It was special to have that experience.”

The Cyclones made this state tournament one of the most memorable in school history.

“[Saturday] was incredible day to be apart of,” Meyer said. “I feel privileged to have coached these kids and continue to coach these kids. Every day I get to work with kids is a blessing. This group has put in years of work to get here. Today is affirmation of what we are doing is working. When you believe in them, they believe [in each other].”

The state championship match was a battle between two teams fighting for their program’s first state title in program history. Andale played in its third straight state championship match.

“Andale is a team that has been there and they are solid,” Meyer said. “There were moments in that [match] where you could feel this is how a state championship should feel. Every single person in that gym was locked in on the match. To be apart of that and to be a team that is beating odds, doing things no one expected, is goosebumps. To see them play at that level.

“To play with that confidence. Even when their backs were against the wall, the last 10 points, they fought with everything.”

The two teams split the first two sets —each winning by two points. The third set was full of high drama. Ottawa jumped to an 11-4 lead, but Andale rallied back for a 25-21 win.

“We responded…they responded,” Meyer said. “We went on runs. They went on runs. That is volleyball. It would have been easy for either team to shut down. Neither team did. To the very last point, the teams fought. That is why we do what we do. Life lessons and just memories that they will have forever. The pride and joy they bring to the community. They are incredible kids.”

Meyer knew this state championship run was nothing short of amazing.

“Soak in the moment,” she said. “There are so many kids all over the United States that are never going to experience that. They were able to have that opportunity. Would it be awesome to win a state championship? Absolutely. To put ourselves in the running for one, putting ourselves in position to compete for one, that is what they did. They competed for the state championship. That is all you can do.”

The state tournament was full of emotions as both pools were hotly contested. Six teams went 2-1 in pool play fighting for four semifinal berths. Tiebreakers decided the final four.

“At the state tournament, all the teams have earned their way there,” Meyer said. “Every team will be competitive. Every team there will do whatever it takes to stay in the tournament.

“We saw both pools end that way. We talk about taking control of your destiny. We had that conversation this week. We did not want to leave it up to a tiebreaker. That is what ended up happening. We took care of business when we needed to. Little things at the time turned into really big things in the end.”

Meyer felt confident Ottawa would be in the state semifinals.

“We knew after we lost to Augusta that we were still in it,” she said. “We did not know where. We knew it would impact our mindset coming into [Saturday]. We played a great schedule. We got ourselves prepared to get where we needed to. We put ourselves in positions to have the opportunity to do great things. They did. You can see the joy in their face. This is a stage you earned. Enjoy every single moment of it.

“They had some memories. We started the [tournament] with excitement and nerves. Getting that first win really helped. I did not feel there was ever a panic. We were truly in control of what we were doing. “It is hard to get out of pool play. Every team had a game they would like to have back.”

Ottawa faced Miege in the semifinals. Miege came into the tournament with 26 state titles, the most in state history. Ottawa won both sets by two points to advance to the state title match.

“We came in with confidence, having played them earlier in the season,” Meyer said. “We knew what to expect. We also knew what we did to break away from them when we played them in our home tournament. It was just another day at the office. It was just another team we were playing.”

The community greeted the team bus at the high school with a heroes welcome Saturday night.

“ I had no clue,” Evans said. “When we got here —all the lights —it was really cool. This is crazy. It is a great experience.”

Meyer said the reception was special for many reasons.

“We know all the pieces have to come together for it to be a bigger thing,” she said. “People coming out, acknowledging a job well done in the coolest way. It was a humbling moment. It makes you realize it is bigger than just us.”