OU football's upset bid fall short against No. 6 Coyotes

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University football team had an upset in its sight Saturday in Salina.

The Braves led 14-7 at halftime over No. 6 Kansas Wesleyan, which sports one of the top offenses in the NAIA.

The Coyotes responded with a big third quarter to turn back the Braves, 35-21. Kansas Wesleyan had a 21-0 advantage in the third quarter and outscored Ottawa 28-7 in the second half.

Ottawa coach Kent Kessinger went into the game knowing Ottawa had a chance to pull the upset.

““We know we are playing a really good football team,” Kessinger said. “It is going to take a real good effort on our part. I like the challenge. It would be great to go toe-to-toe with a really great football team.”

The loss snapped Ottawa’s three-game winning streak.

The two teams were in a defensive battle in the first half. Ottawa’s defense actually scored first. Brandon McKinney stepped in front of the Isaiah Randalle pass and returned the ball 79 yards for the touchdown.

Kansas Wesleyan did answer with a nice drive to tie the game with five minutes left in the first half.

Ottawa’s offense put together a seven-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a Colton Davis 40-yard touchdown pass to Carelle Hill. Ottawa led 14-7 at halftime.

After the Coyotes scored 28 unanswered points, Ottawa struck again through the air. Davis tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Foos with 2:50 remaining.

Ottawa finished with 316 yards. Davis was 22-for-44 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas Wesleyan finished with 472 yards (237 passing and 235 rushing).

Jacob Garcia led Ottawa with 11 tackles. Santino Gee and Colby Johnson had 10 tackles each.

Ottawa (4-5, 3-5) plays Saturday at Sterling.