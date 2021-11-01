West Franklin cross country teams finish off 'historic' seasons with a bang

It was quite an end to a wonderful season for the West Franklin cross country teams. It was the first time in school history both teams competed for state championships on the same day.

The Falcon girls were state runner-up and the boys were sixth at the 3A state meet in Wamego, Both were program bests.

“History has been made for West Franklin cross country,” Ryan Hahn said. “Cool temps and clear skies set the stage for a great day of racing, and the athletes did not disappoint.”

The West Franklin girls gave state champion Southeast of Saline a run for its money in a battle of the top two ranked teams coming into the state meet.

“Southeast of Saline was a heavy favorite to win in the last coaches poll, but the Lady Falcons were on the lookout for an opportunity to make the challenge for first,” Hahn said. “A little more than a mile into the race, every Falcon had their eyes on a purple jersey.”

The girls finished with two state medalists and four in the top 30.

“Emma Bailey capped off a stellar season by finishing in fourth place with a great time of 20:20 on the challenging course,” Hahn said. “Hope Crabtree ran a 20-second lifetime best to join Emma for all-state honors in 16th place. Lily Judd held strong throughout the race for her teammates, placing 27th. Katie Cameron was one second from a lifetime best, as she came in ahead of a string of runners from Southeast. She claimed 30th place.”

Mackenzie Walter kicked hard to the finish to take 38th.

West Franklin finished a mere 17 points from a state title, Hahn said.

“The Lady Falcons had big smiles on their faces,” Hahn said. “Each of these girls has their own story regarding how they got here and the challenges they faced. This season has been beautiful because we have been able to see their stories merge, creating a team of high quality individuals with the strongest of bonds. And now they have made history by claiming the best state finish in West Franklin history.”

The boys team also was on a mission to write its own history.

“The boys team walked in with eagerness hidden under their determined faces,” Hahn said. “Having won their regional race, many of the team members were running at the state meet for the first time in their career. The crowds were roaring with excitement as the starting gun fired, and they were off. Up and down the relentless hills of the Wamego course, the Falcons passed runner after runner.”

Freshman Hunter Bailey propelled himself to 19th place, giving him the title of an all state cross country runner, Hahn said.

Kyle Haner finished in 28th with Lucas Hassler having a fantastic race to place 35th.

“Lucas ran nearly a minute faster than he did at the state meet in 2020,” Hahn said.

The lead three were backed up by brave efforts from Martir Caceres-Ramos, Kale Link, Nathan Hassler, Noah King, and Timothy Pearce, Hahn said.

“As a team, they gathered and awaited the results to find that they had indeed achieved something remarkable.” Hahn said. “They finished in sixth place, making them the highest placing boys cross country team in West Franklin history.

“This season brought many emotional moments. Big wins and subtle challenges. In the end, I could not be more proud of this boys team and their efforts. It has been an honor to watch them progress and to share each season with the four seniors who were the creators of such a great team culture.”

West Franklin State

High School Girls (Team 2nd): Emma Bailey (4th), Hope Crabtree (16th),Lily Judd (27th), Katie Cameron (30th), Mackenzie Walter (38th), Liz Pischel (95th), Lena Walter (96th).

High School Boys (Team 6th): Hunter Bailey (19th), Kyle Haner (28th), Lucas Hassler (35th), Martir Caceres-Ramos (72nd), Kale Link (81st), Nathan Hassler (86th), Noah King (91st).