OU's Haller, Tharps selected for KCAC honors for second time

The Herald Staff

Ottawa University setter and hitter tandem of Kaitlyn Haller and Ayona Tharps were on target in the two wins a week ago.

The Ottawa volleyball players were selected the KCAC setter and attacker of the week. This was the duo’s second KCAC honors this season.

Tharps finished with 30 kills, a .519 attacking percentage and two blocks in OU's two victories last week. She averaged 15 kills per match and five kills per set.

Haller had 45 assists and 17 digs in Ottawa’s 6-2 offense. She averaged 22.5 assists and 8.5 digs per match and 7.5 assists per set in the Ottawa’s two victories last week.

Ottawa (13-8, 9-1) plays 7 p.m. Wednesday against McPherson College in McPherson. The two teams are tied for the KCAC lead. The winner will be crowned the KCAC regular-season champs and earn the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.