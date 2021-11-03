On the road again: OU football team heads to Sterling for fourth time in five years

A road trip to Sterling is nothing new to the Ottawa University football team.

Ottawa is making its fourth trip to Sterling in the past five years Saturday when the Braves play the Warriors on the gridiron.

“The fifth-year seniors have only played Sterling at home one time,” Ottawa coach Kent Kessinger said. “They should have a little bit of an understanding of the trip. Hopefully, they can pass that on to the newer guys.

“It is always an energy-filled environment down there. There is always something going on at the stadium when it comes to celebrating something…WarriorFest and we have been there for homecoming, all kinds of things. It is usually some really good games.”

This year’s game matches two evenly matched teams. Ottawa (4-5, 3-5) and Sterling (5-4, 4-4) have not had much success with the top teams in the conference, but have won games against the bottom half.

In the past 39 meetings, Ottawa has a 20-19 advantage, but Sterling has won four of the past five games at Smisor Stadium.

“It is always tough playing in Sterling,” Kessinger said. “It is a big test. Hopefully, we put it all together. It will be a great challenge.”

Kessinger said the Warriors are much different team than last year’s 1-8 version.

“They are much-improved over last year’s team,” he said. “They are very, very resemblance of the Sterling teams of the past. They play hard. They can do nice things on offense. Defensively, they will get after you. They will bring a lot of different pressures. They are always running to the football.

“There is a whole lot of parity in the conference. When a team is down, they are not down for long. This is another example of that. You have to be ready to play your best games, week in and week out.”

The Braves are peaking at the end of the season, winning three of their past four games. Ottawa gave nationally-ranked Kansas Wesleyan a battle before falling this past week.

“The good thing about us right now, we are playing some of our best football as a team,” Kessinger said. “We have a big class of older guys that for some of them this is their last go-round. They are pretty motivated. We have a lot of things going for us to keep the guys attention span.”

The Braves still have a lot to play for in the final stages of the season. Kessinger said the players are still hungry.

“It has been a hallmark of the program,” he said. “They understand a season is a lot of work. I read a quote, ‘All good things happen on the other side of work.’ You have to put the work into it to have success. That happens in practice. You have to get to Saturday to deserve it because of the work you put into it during the week. You have to make things bounce your way.

“It comes down to executing the game plan. Our coaches have put together really good game plans. It is a really good learning experience for the young guys on our team. You always have to keep on learning.”

The Ottawa offense has come to life in the past month behind quarterback Colton Davis.

“We have been able to get that passing game going,” Kessinger said. “Colton Davis is starting to settle more into the quarterbacking role. He is making some really good decisions, having nice touch on the deep balls. It has allowed some guys like Dylan Foos to make those big catches. Cory Jones has really come on as well.”