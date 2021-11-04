OU men's basketball team grows by playing against different styles

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team does not get too many chances to tinker with line-ups and game plans before the conference season begins.

That is why the first four games of the season — all against non conference teams — are important to see different styles of play and see how the players react.

The Braves build the schedule to see different styles before the conference season. Ottawa opened the season with wins over Haskell and Baker, both giving the Braves different challenges.

The Braves return home 6 p.m. Saturday to face Kansas City Christian, which will give Ottawa a different test.

“This time of year, it is a lot more of what we are doing,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “We want to get better [Thursday] and Friday and see what we have on the floor Saturday.”

The Braves play an up-tempo style with a lot of versatile players.

“We played small line-ups and big line-ups,” Siebenthall said. “We have done that for three years now when we moved to this style of play. A lot of our guys are versatile. We are trying to play a position less type of basketball. We fill spots and spread the ball around. Hopefully, one or two guys have a good night, if not, we have a couple other guys to throw out there and see what they can do.”

Ottawa can score in a variety of ways. Ottawa hit a lot of outside shots against Haskell, but was aggressive and took the ball to the basket in the 91-80 victory over Baker.

“What these guys are good at is taking what the defense gives you,” Siebenthall said. “We did a good job of keeping attacking the rim and get to the free-throw line [against Baker]. We did not get to the free-throw line against Haskell.

“It gives us a really good look with Haskell playing a bunch of zone. I knew we were not going to get much zone. Kansas City played Baker Monday and played 40 minutes of 2-3 zone. We will see how that goes. They are not very big, so it will be a different challenge for us. We will have to guard a bunch of little guys.”

Baker’s bigger line-up gave Ottawa a chance to work on its interior defense.

“Defensively, we did a good job,” Siebenthall said. “Baker poses a really big problem with their two bigs inside. For us to throw a lot of bodies at them and try and wear them out by getting up and down. We did a good job of executing that game plan. We took them out of stuff they wanted to do. They made some runs and we answered those runs. We had control of the game.”

When Baker went small, the Braves were able to adjust defensively.

“We had some really good defensive possessions,” Siebenthall said. “Baker has some guards that you have to guard. They have shooters that spread the floor. It is not an easy match-up for anybody. At times, we were really good defensively. Better than we were against Haskell. We are making strides in that department.”

Ottawa was able to match those styles because of the versatility of the Braves.

“Andre Jackson played the five some,” Siebenthall said. “Jackson Mallory — every game against Baker — plays the point guard and play the five some. Even those freshmen that got a little bit of time in the first half. It was not good matchups for them in the second half. Those guys can play multiple positions.”

Ottawa poses challenges for opponents with so many players able to crack double digits.

Senior guard Perry Carroll paced Ottawa with 20 points and Ty Bland finished with 19.

“With our roster, we can’t put five guys out there and not have two or three scorers,” Siebenthall said. “That is how we built this team.”