Three Cyclone volleyball players selected to state all-tournament team

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School volleyball team’s state tournament success netted three players selected to the 4A State All-Tournament team.

Seniors Kirsten Evans and Emma Stottlemire along with sophomore Emery Keebaugh was named to the squad. This was Evans’ second straight season being named to the all-tournament team.

The Cyclones finished second in the state tournament after winning their pool. Ottawa defeated Labette County and Baldwin in pool play and dispatched Miege in the semifinals to advance to the state title match for the first time since 1996.