Wellsville football's tradition-rich program keeps rolling into state's 'elite eight'

There are reasons why many same high school football teams are still alive in the playoffs past the regional round.

Those programs understand how to play winning football in the playoffs, year after year, decade after decade.

The Class 2A East semifinals has a similar look with Wellsville, Silver Lake, Rossville and Riverton advancing with regional wins.

Wellsville ran past Humboldt, 49-8, to set up a renewal of its playoff rivalry with Silver Lake next Friday.

“They have tradition and are used to being here,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said of East’s semifinal teams. “This is a very tradition-rich program. I have assistants that have been in the program 20, 30, 40 years. They have taught me about this program.”

The Eagles played inspired and physical-brand of football against the Cubs.

“The ones that are physical — that can hold the line of scrimmage and not get knocked back — they have a chance to win,” Berg said. “We executed on both sides of the ball as well as we have had all year. We showed so much improvement over last week. That is what we are looking for.

“I really liked our line play on both sides of the ball. We were really physical. We used our hands well and got off blocks. There was some fire in their eyes.”

Wellsville’s journey to the state’s ‘elite eight’ started one year ago.

“When we lost to St. Mary’s last year at this time, the next Monday they are in the weight room working towards this goal,” Berg said. “They have worked so hard in the off-season. This is what we play for. The 10 seniors keep our guys focused and they know what the end vision is. It is a marathon and not a sprint.”

Berg said the recipe for success in the playoffs is simple — execution —but not easy to attain.

“It is going to be the team that executes the best and the team that does not make the mistakes [that will win],” Berg said. “We did both of those well. I told the guys, ‘we have to be mistake free.’”

The preparation for each game this season has been tremendous, Berg said.

“The guys watch film,” he said. “The guys believe in our game plan. They execute what we practice. I tell the guys, ‘you have to practice like you are going to play.’ We did that [Friday].

“We have to focus on football. They have worked too hard to get to the 10-0 mark. To lose focus now, would be a shame.”