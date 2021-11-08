OU women's volleyball captures KCAC title, top seed in postseason tournament

The Ottawa University volleyball team has been a consistent power in the KCAC and nationally for quite awhile.

The Lady Braves captured their second straight KCAC regular-season championship Saturday with a sweep over Friends in Wilson Field House. It was the ninth conference title overall and eighth KCAC championship.

Ottawa (15-8) will be making its ninth NAIA National Tournament and seventh straight.

But before heading to nationals, Ottawa will be gunning for its second straight double-double KCAC championship run by winning the postseason tournament. Ottawa has captured nine tournament titles.

Ottawa opens the tournament 11 a.m. Friday in the semifinals against the winner of Sterling-Friends match in Hutchinson.

Ottawa coach Melissa Blessington said this regular-season championship was hard for many reasons.

“It is always tough in the KCAC,” she said. “Every year the teams get better and better. It was great our girls were able to beat McPherson the other night because that was the hard one.”

It was the second title in six months as Ottawa wrapped up the 2020 season in April.

“It is difficult when you don’t have much of a break,” Blessington said. “Mentally for our girls to be checked in for that long of a period of time. It is a testament of how they enjoy playing together and how much they work every day to keep getting better. It was hard in the beginning of the year. When you only have a couple of months off, its like ‘gosh here we go again.’”

Ottawa went 11-1 during the KCAC season with the lone loss coming in five sets. Blessington said Ottawa is the hunted every season and she likes that type of attitude of the opponents.

“We are the team that people want to beat every year,” Blessington said. “That is the kind of pressure we need. We want to get everybody’s best. That makes us better.”

Ottawa controlled each set against Friends, which battled the virus and injuries this season.

Ottawa’s depth was evident with the offense spread around. Ryleigh Burdick led Ottawa with 10 kills. Kaitlyn Haller was one dig away from a double-double. She had 22 assists and nine digs. Kayla Smocks led OU with 10 digs.