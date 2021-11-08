OU women wrestlers place three in opener; Weidls compete in first collegiate event

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s wrestling team had a successful beginning of the season Saturday with three placing in the top four at the Falcon Invite.

It was head coach Dalton Weidl’s first collegiate tournament. Weidl came to the Lady Braves after leading the Ottawa High School boys and women’s programs. He is a former state wrestling champ for the Cyclones.

Individually, Aja Pearson and Darby Weidl were second in their weight divisions. Rebekah Smith came in fourth.

Pearson (116 pounds) won her first four matches by falls over Allison Hynes (Central Methodist), Emily Ferguson (York), Alexis Allen (Colorado Mesa) and Heaven Leigh-Jackson (Indian Hills). Pearson was defeated in the championship match by Camille Fournier (Texas Wesleyan) on a technical fall.

Darby Weidl, the sister of the coach, won her first four collegiate matches of her career, all on falls. She defeated Marisa Salazar (Friends), Priscilla Luevano (Lyon), Sarina Bertram (William Jewell) and Ginamarie Santiago Ayala (Indian Hills). In the championship match, Weidl fell to Tiyahna Askew (Missouri Baptist).

Weidl was a state champion as a senior for OHS this past spring.

Smith won her first match on a fall over Kiya Jones (Baker). She fell to Jesse Kirby (Cumberlands) in her next match. Smith went on to win her next three matches by falls over Grace Montierth (Hastings), Charity Goldsmith (York) and De'Zirae White (Missouri Valley). In the third place match, Smith fell to Lessly Sandoval (Saint Mary’s).

Freshman Jaiden Doles, who wrestled for Wellsville, opened her collegiate career with two losses in the tourney.