OU volleyball program's All-Decade team features record holders

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's volleyball team honored its All-Decade Team (2010-2020) Saturday, following the match against Friends University.

The team featured eight NAIA All-Americans, two KCAC Players of the Year, two KCAC Setters of the Year, and 14 All-KCAC performers. The players selected were Allie Arnold, Nicole Gingery, Chrissie Jeannin, Kristen Hendrickson, Katie Jensen, Avery Enzbrenner, Hannah Sittig, Janaya Fox, Kenna Hall, Bethany Farres, Adriana Skipper, Liz Heit, Makayla Aspegren, and Ayona Tharps.

Allie Arnold

• 2014 NAIA All-American

• Second player to ever record a triple-double in program history

• Was named First Team All-KCAC 3X and Second Team once.

• KCAC Freshman of the Year

Nicole Gingery

• 2013 NAIA All-American

• 2X First Team All-KCAC selection

• NAIA Attacker of the Week

Chrissie Jeannin

• 2012 NAIA All-American

• A 2X All-KCAC performer, earning First Team honors in 2012 and Second team honors in 2010

Kristen Hendrickson

• First and only player in program history to have 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs

• 4X All-KCAC selection, earning First Team honors in 2010 and 2011 and Second Team honors in 2009 and 2012.

• Is second all-time in career kills with 1,445

Katie Jensen

• A 3X All-KCAC selection, earning First Team All-KCAC honors in 2010.

• Second in the OU record book in career digs with 1,819

Avery Enzbrenner

• A 3X All-KCAC performer, Enzbrenner was a Second Team All-KCAC selection in 2016

• She ranks ninth in the OU record book in career kills with 1,006

Hannah Sittig

• Was Named KCAC Libero of the Year in 2015

• A 2X All-KCAC performer, Sittig earned First Team honors in 2015 and was a Second Team selection in 2014.

• She is ranked fourth in the OU record book in single match digs with 35 and first in single season digs with 868.

Bethany Farres

• 2015 NAIA All-American

• Named KCAC Setter of the Year and earned First Team All-KCAC honors

• Is ranked third in the OU record book in single season assists with 1,536 assists

Janaya Fox

• 2X NAIA All-American, earning Third Team honors in 2015

• KCAC Player of the Year in 2015

• 2X First Team All-KCAC selection

• Second in the OU record book in single season kills with 590

Adriana Skipper

• 2017 NAIA All-American

• 2X KCAC Setter of the Year and First Team All-KCAC selection

• Is ranked first in the OU record book in single season assists with 1,674 and third in career assists with 3,083

Kenna Hall

• 2X NAIA All-American, earning Third Team honors in 2018

• 3X All-KCAC selection, earning First Team honors in 2018 and 2017.

• Ranks third in the OU record book in single season kills with 563 and third in career kills with 1,357

Liz Heit

• A 2X Second Team All-KCAC selection at Libero

• She ranks second in the OU record book in single season digs with 787 and third in career digs with 1,658

Makayla Aspegren

• 2X All-KCAC selection, earning Third Team honors in 2018 and Second Team honors in 2019

• Holds the school record for blocks assists in a three set match with eight

• Is ranked first in the OU record book in single season block assists with 128 and is second in career block assists with 295

Ayona Tharps

• 2X NAIA All-American, earning Third Team honors in 2020 and Second Team honors in 2019

• 2019 KCAC Player of the Year and a 3X First Team All-KCAC selection.

• Holds the school record for career kills with 1,651