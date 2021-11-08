OU men's basketball's depth comes in handy in rout

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team can beat teams in different ways.

The Braves are developing depth beyond their core group. Ottawa is showing early in the season how difficult the team is to guard with so many scorers.

Ottawa can have success offensively against zone or man defenses. The Braves displayed their weapons Saturday in the 99-69 win over Kansas Christian College.

The bench erupted for 65 points with three of the five players in double figures coming off the bench.

“Our guys are not wrapped up into who is starting,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “When you have the conference player of the year that never starts a game (Darryl Bowie 2019-20), it does not matter who starts. The good thing about being deep is if that first group or somebody is a little sluggish, you get another group in.

“We have a couple of guys beyond that 10 that can help, if we need them to. You never know when somebody will have an injury or gets sick. The next man up attitude is how we are coaching these guys.”

The second group lit a fire underneath the Braves as the starters were not on their game against Kansas Christian.

“That second group came in and gave us a huge spark,” Siebenthall said. “If it was not for those guys, it would be a battle.”

The reserves pressured Kansas Christian and the offense began to flow.

“We have to set the tone,” Siebenthall said. “In games where it is has been a little slower than we wanted, we have been able to do a little pressing to get the pace going our way. For us to play fast on the offensive end, we have to get stops and rebound.

“It took us a little while as the first group was a little sluggish.”

Ottawa then ran the visitors out of the gym, building a 59-30 halftime advantage.

Joe Johnson and Ty Bland led the way off the bench. Johnson tossed in 22 points on 8-for-10 from the field, including hitting 6-8 treys. Bland had 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field. Freshman Elijah Mason finished with 12 points.

“Joe and Ty can fill it up,” Siebenthall said. “If those guys are taking good shots, they are going to go in. The freshmen keep getting better and better every day. Eliajah had a break out [game].

In the second half, we were able to mix it up with those first and second group guys. When you get into a rhythm and ball is moving well, we are hard to guard.”

Senior Jackson Mallory is an extension of the coaching staff when he is on the floor, Siebenthall said. The senior finished with nine assists and four rebounds.

“Jackson Mallory is our best player right now,” Siebenthall said. “He is so smart and so unselfish. He is a great extension of our coaching staff. He played multiple positions again. He is really a key factor for us.”

Ottawa (3-0) has week off before playing Calvary 5 p.m. Saturday in Wilson Field House. Siebenthall said this will be an important preparation week with conference play starting Nov. 17.

“We have a long week to fine tune some things,” he said. “We will add a few new things. We have to get a lot better this week. vWe have to prepare for the grind of the KCAC. We have had some success and accolades. It gets them a little more motivation [to play us]. We will get everybody’s us best shot. We have to be ready for a challenge.”