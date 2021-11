Ottawa, Wellsville wrestlers ranked in KWCA preseason poll

The Herald Staff

Six area high school wrestlers are ranked in the preseason Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association (KWCA) poll.

Ottawa’s Collin Creach, Jared Ferguson and Aaron Clevenger are ranked in 4A. Creach (138) and Ferguson (195) are returning state medalists. Creach, a three-time state qualifier, is ranked No. 3 at 138. Ferguson is No. 2 at 195. Both have more than 100 career victories.

Clevenger (285) is No. 5, coming off a solid season.

Wellsville’s Ethan Elliott (138) is ranked No. 4 in 3-2-1A. Teammate Wyatt Bird (160) came in at No. 3. David Signs (170) checked in at No. 6.

The Eagles were ranked No. 8 in the team rankings.