Lady Braves' pressure defense creates scoring opportunities

The Ottawa University women’s pressure defense can cause a lot of havoc.

The Lady Braves combine quickness and aggressiveness to get opponents out of their comfort zone. The press has been the most consistent part of their game through three games.

Ottawa turned 34 turnovers into 34 points in the win over Haskell. The press harassed Hastings into 24 turnovers and the Lady Braves convened those into 23 points in Tuesday’s 74-69 loss at Wilson Field House.

“Our full-court defense is better than the half-court defense,” Ottawa second-year coach Tarniesha Scott said. “Defense, when we play that style of basketball, we are going to make some mistakes.”

The other aspects of Ottawa’s game has been inconsistent.

“Our biggest thing is we are young,” Scott said. “There is a lot of things we are teaching. Unfortunately right now, we are learning in games. I would like to learn in practice.”

All the ball handlers are new to the program and in many cases are freshmen. The Lady Braves have turned the ball over at a high rate and the offense has yet to gel.

“We are trying to get the [players] to understand on the offensive side of things,” Scott said. “We are shooting the ball really, really badly. We did not finish well. I am trying to have a little patience with them. I am looking for a little more leadership from our upperclassmen right now.”

Scott said the early-season miscues are correctible and the players need time on the court.

“We have to get back to work,” she said. “If they continue to play hard, we will be ok.”

Ottawa (1-2) heads into Saturday’s game against Barclay College in Haviland with a two-game losing streak. It will be the final tune-up before conference begins next week.

“We have to use that game to be more disciplined,” Scott said. We have to go and compete. We have to earn everything. We have to be more solid [with the ball]. They have the ability to handle the pressure.”