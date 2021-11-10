OU volleyball, football players named KCAC scholar athletes

The Herald Staff

Ottawa University had 27 athletes receive KCAC Scholar Athlete honors.

The volleyball had 11 players and the football team a conference-best 16 named scholar-athletes.

The volleyball players are: Janae Bague, Kourtney Collins, Emily Jackson, Alison Thornton, Ava Taton, Taylor Knipp, Kaitlyn Haller, Katelyn Elstun, Mia Burge, Ryleigh Burdick, and Megan Wall.

The football honorees are Bryce Capron, Jonathan Fox, Devin Johnston, Yan Keuwo, Kalen Kemp, Reese Jones, Colby JOhnson, Grant Golemon, Hayden Engman, Colton Davis, Trevar Koncher, Jameson Nusbaum, Marcelo Villa, Vaughn Shrock, Jensen Riffel, and Dakota Lynde.