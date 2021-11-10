Wellsville football team 'not intimidated' by Silver Lake's playoff history

Silver Lake’s football tradition of going deep in the playoffs is well known.

Wellsville also has playoff history and the two Eagle teams have met before in the playoffs, but not in recent years.

Wellsville football coach Mike Berg hopes that works in the favor of his team in Friday’s East semifinal showdown in Silver Lake.

“Our guys think it is another team in our road,” Berg said. “They are not deer in the headlights, thinking, ‘this is Silver Lake and we played them before and all they do is beat on us.’ These guys have never played against them. That is to our advantage because we are not going to be intimidated.”

Wellsville (10-0) has been dominant this season in every phase.

“We have had some really tough challenges,” Berg said. “We are battle-tested. We have been challenged this year by some good teams. We have been successful.

“We are going up against a meat grinder, but I like our side of the ball too. Our guys are physical. They don’t shy away from anything.”

Silver Lake (8-2) is the same as it has been for the past five decades under Hall of Fame coach C.J. Hamilton. Those Eagles are battle-tested and are playing well.

“They are very fundamentally sound,” Berg said. “They look really good on film. We know exactly what their strengths are. They will know what our strengths are. It will be a fun matchup.”

The two teams play different styles. Wellsville is more of a power team, while Silver Lake relies on speed and guile.

“They have some really nice linemen and a lot of skill kids that can run,” Berg said. “They look really fast on their turf. It is an identity of two different teams. They are able to run the ball, but it is not power running. It is more they try to spread you out and run it. We are more line up and we are going to take a couple of lead blockers and send them at you. We are going to play power football.”

Silver Lake is a quick-hitting offense relying on big plays.

“We have to keep this team in front of us,” Berg said. “They have team speed. They will try to throw over the top. We will have to make some open field tackles. We have to keep their offense from having explosive plays.”

Wellsville counters with a power running game, mixed with some speed.

“We are going to have to mix it up a little bit,” Berg said. “We can’t be one dimensional. They will be good enough to stop that. They are very solid [defensively]. They are very athletic and cover the pass really well. They are physical upfront. They push people around. Their second level [defenders] fly to the ball and they are good tacklers.

“We are going to have to score. We don’t want to get into a shootout with them. You can’t beat this team by scoring one touchdown.”

Berg said Wellsville’s main concern is playing at a high-level and mistake-free football.

“We have to be fundamentally sound,” he said. “We have to do our things right. We have to be concerned about ourselves and play our best game.

“We have to put our pieces on the game board in the correct spot. Make sure they don’t exploit us in areas they think we are weak. We are excited for the challenge. We are trying to knock off one of the powerhouses in the East.”