West Franklin, Central Heights volleyball players named to all-league teams
The Ottawa Herald
2021 Flint Hills All-League Volleyball
First Team
Lily Zeigler, Council Grove; Jenna Walters, West Franklin; Makenna French, Northern Heights; Paisli Butler, Council Grove; Maci Ramey, Lyndon; Allison Swank, West Franklin; Jessica Filkin, Council Grove.
Second Team
Callie Lane, Osage City; Campbell Stark, Osage City; Katie Ecord, West Franklin; Adaline Bloomfield, Mission Valley; Bailey Brockus, Central Heights; Kaylee Simpson, Chase County; Eden Punches, Osage City.
Honorable Mention
Karly Goodell, Council Grove; Nellie LaFountain, West Franklin; Adelle Higbie, West Franklin; Kailyn Schlimme, Northern Heights; Cameron Peel, Central Heights; Riley Zentz, West Franklin.