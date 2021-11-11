Quartet of golfers receive all-area honors

The Ottawa Herald All-Area girls golf team members were consistent performers — not only this season but for their whole careers.

Here are the 2021 Herald All-Area girls golf team members:

Erin Smith, Sr., Ottawa

Smith made a big jump from her junior to senior season. She became a consistent medalist this season. Smith qualified for state for the first time as a senior. Her top finish was third at Uniontown.

“Erin has shown the biggest improvement of any golfer in the past three years,” Ottawa golf coach Dennis Vigna said. “Erin is a valuable part of the OHS golf team. Erin's best quality is not her golf ability, but her character as a person.”

Aubrey Vasquez, Jr., Ottawa

Vasquez has been the leader of the Ottawa program since its inception three years ago. She has been a consistent top-10 finisher all three seasons. She won the Uniontown tournament this season.She qualified for the state tournament three times. She is a three-year member of the all-area team.

“Aubrey has been the most consistent member of the team in those three years,” Vigna said.

Kelsey Johnson, Jr., Wellsville

Johnson was a quick student of the game. She joined the golf program in 2020 and compiled a solid first season. This season she matured into a consistent medalist in tournaments.

Lily Judd, Sr., West Franklin

Judd is a talented student, athlete and 4-H member. She was a busy student-athlete this fall, participating in golf and cross country. Judd was a top-flight competitor in both sports. She was the top golfer and was a key member of the state runner-up girls cross country team. She improved her performances throughout the season in both sports. In one week this season, she won a golf tournament and medaled in two cross country meets where she bested her top time.