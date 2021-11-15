OU football team's seniors go out with big win, memories

It was a memorable Senior Day for the 2021 Ottawa University football team.

It started with a marriage proposal and ended with the traditional “senior walk” after the Braves’ 55-17 throttling of Bethany at AdventHealth Field.

The seniors put their hands all over the victory. Seniors Colby Johnson and Jacob Garcia led the defense, which held Bethany to 8 yards and two first downs in the first half.

Johnson led the Braves with 12 tackles. He had one sack and two tackles for loss. Garcia finished with 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass break up.

The two came in together and left together five years later pursuing opposing ball carriers and master’s degrees. The two embraced each other before the traditional senior walk.

Both said the football experience at Ottawa University was special because of the brotherhood and family atmosphere.

The two never wavered in their decision to return for a fifth year after the NAIA granted last season’s seniors a chance to come back after the 2020 cover season.

“We looked at each other and knew we had unfinished business,” Jonnson, OU’s career leader in tackles with 400-plus, said.

Garcia said playing football for the Braves meant everything to him. He met some of his closest friends he called “a band of brothers.”

Johnson tweeted what playing football for Ottawa University meant to him.

He wrote: “I am forever grateful to have been able to play the game of football. I am grateful for all my coaches who helped mold me into the player I am. Thank you to coach K for not only believing in me but also trusted me to lead our football team over the last five years. In addition, I want to thank the strength staff, trainers, athletic administration, professors, fans and last but not least my teammates. Thank you for making this such a special experience. Lastly, I want to thank my family and especially my mother Kacie for her sacrifices they have made for me to be in this position. We did it.

“I have blessed to be able to play the game I love, the memories and lessons I have learned are something that I will cherish and remember forever. Through the good and the bad, I have always played hard, passionately and with chip on my shoulder. Flying around, making plays and competing to the best of my ability. I hope to have left an ever-lasting legacy not only on the field, but off it as well. Not only a great player, but an even better leader and person.

“It has been more than an honor to represent Ottawa University over the last five years.”

Senior receiver Dylan Foos led Ottawa with three receptions and had snared touchdown pass. He also returned for a fifth year.

Foos said playing football for Ottawa was special. He said the closeness of the players and coaching staff was something he never could imagine.

Running back Dalyn Johnson scored a touchdown in his final game. Kicker Michael Corrales connected on six extra points.

Tight end Greg McMichael had one of his most memorable days of his life. He proposed to his girlfriend at midfield before the game. He caught a touchdown pass during the game.

The Ottawa offense had its best game of the season with 537 yards. The defense surrendered a season-low 209 yards.