Braves head into conference play unbeaten, meshing well on court

The Ottawa University men’s basketball coach Aaron Siebenthall could not imagine the non conference schedule going any better.

The Braves won all four games by double digits. Ottawa scored 90-plus points in each game. The new players meshed well with the returners.

“We are playing pretty well heading into conference,” Siebenthall said after Ottawa’s 106-61 win Saturday over Calvary at Wilson Field House. “We ready to get these 24 conference games started.”

The KCAC season begins Wednesday at home against Sterling. The Warriors were selected to finish last by the coaches and media in the preseason polls. Siebenthall is not fooled by that.

The coach said Sterling, which came into Wilson and beat Ottawa last season, will come in ready to pull another upset.

Ottawa will counter with a deep team that is playing well together. Ottawa put six players in double figures against Calvary and 11 players scored.

“We are deep,” Siebenthall said. “For us to play well, you have to play unselfish and share the ball. If you don’t, it looks really bad. Our top guys know if we need a bucket, we will get them the ball at the right time.

“Our system is really simple. It is not that complicated. Our basic offense and break is pretty simple. We had roles established when recruiting them. We are excited to hit the ground running.”

Senior transfer Tristan Hull has fit in nicely with the returners. He is coming off his best game as a Brave with 13 points, two assists, two blocks and four steals in just 20 minutes of action against Calvary.

“He is a really good defender,” Siebenthall said. “We have not had a 5-man the we could switch on to a smaller guard since I have been here. He gives us that ability. He is a good rebounder. He is just scratching the surface offensively for us. We have not had a true low-post player for awhile. We made a concerted effort to throw the ball inside. That was part of our game plan. We want to start that way every game. He keeps getting better and better. The sky’s the limit for that guy.”

The Ottawa defense has been really good at times in the non conference games.

“We have hit the ground running with our defense,” Siebenthall said. “For us to play with high possessions, we have to have a decent defensive scheme. Our defense spurs our offense. We can’t have it the other way around.

“We have to keep getting better at communicating and being matched up. If we do the little things all the time, we will keep getting better and better. We will have to be better defensively than right now to guard in this league. There are some really good players and good teams. Our defense is on the right track.”

Ian Moore led Ottawa with 16 points. Andre Jackson and Hull finished with 13 each. Elijah Mason netted 12. Jaquan Daniels had 11 points, three assists and two steals. Joe Johnson scored 10 points.