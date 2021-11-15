OU women's volleyball team's dominance in KCAC continues

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team has been a juggernaut in the KCAC the past decade.

The Lady Braves have played in 10 straight KCAC Tournament championship matches and now have won four straight titles and six of the past seven. Ottawa overall has played in 13 KCAC title tourney matches and sports a 10-3 mark in this matches. Ottawa is 42-16 in the KCAC tournament.

Ottawa swept the regular-season and tournament titles for the second straight season. Ottawa secured the 2021 tournament title Saturday with a five-set win over McPherson. Ottawa and McPherson have met six times in the finals with the Lady Braves winning four.

Ottawa also dominated the KCAC postseason awards with six players and two coaches receiving honors.

Ottawa head coach Melissa Blessington was selected the KCAC Coach of the Year for the fifth time in her career. She has an overall record of 217-86 and a KCAC record of 128-14 in her eight seasons.

Adrianna Skipper, who was recently named to the program’s all-decade team, was selected as the KCAC Assistant Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

She has helped coach Ottawa to three KCAC Tournament championships, four NAIA National Tournament appearances, and two KCAC regular-season championships. Skipper coached 22 All-KCAC performers.

Ottawa senior Ayana Tharps was a first-team all-conference and selected the KCAC Co-Player of the Year. This was her fourth first-team selection and second player of year award in the past three seasons.

Sophomore Katelyn Elstun, earned first team All-KCAC honors for the second straight season.

Senior Ryleigh Burdick, earned All-KCAC honors for the third straight season with her second-team selection.

Junior setter Kaitlyn Haller, was selected second team All-KCAC. She picked up her 1,000th career set assist during the KCAC Tournament.

Senior Emily Jackson and sophomore Megan Wall were third team All-KCAC selections.

Ottawa (18-8) plays Saturday in its ninth NAIA National Tournament and seventh straight.