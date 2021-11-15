Wellsville football team eyes more deep playoff runs

The Wellsville High School football program is bent on making deep playoff runs every season.

The Eagles advanced to the sectional round in 2021 for the first time in four years. Wellsville came up short Friday in a 33-27 loss to Silver Lake, rallying from a 33-13 deficit in the fourth quarter.

“This is where we want to be every year,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “We have to take the next step. Our guys will start working on Monday. That is the kind of kids they are. I am honored to be their coach. We will get back — not in this division — to these big games. Next time we will play better.”

Wellsville (10-1) overcame several mistakes to come within a score late in the game. Berg said this team’s fight and guts are second to none.

“Our guys never gave up,” he said. “They never gave in, fight to the end. We made some mistakes. We overcame them and made a few more mistakes. You can’t make mistakes against a good team like this.

“We ran out of time.”

Silver Lake, one of the all-time best state programs, built a 33-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

Wellsville made a big late push as Dez Winton completed a half-back 53-yard touchdown pass to Brody Lee with 7:29 remaining to pull the Eagles within 33-20.

Dylan McCarty tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Winton with 33 seconds left to make it 33-27. Winton also had a rushing touchdown and two long kickoff returns.

“They were physical,” Berg said of Silver Lake. “We were physical. They are the most physical and fastest team we have played. That is why they are playing this week with us.

“We ran into a very good team. We could not get things going [consistently]. Their the best defense we have seen. Give them credit. They flew to the ball. We had a hard time blocking them. Great team speed. We had some great breakaway runs and they caught us. In the past, those were touchdowns. This time of year, you are going to see really good teams. You have to play your best ball.”

The loss was hard emotionally on the Eagle players, coaches and fans.

“This is the hardest part about being a coach,” Berg said. “You are with these guys for a whole year. You see how much work they put in. How much better they got.

“This is about our seniors. Those 10 guys led us all year. They are awesome young men. They will be great husbands and great fathers.

“We will be ever grateful for that.”