Ottawa's Kirsten Evans, Emery Keebaugh named first team all-state

The Herald Staff

Ottawa High School volleyball team’s success continues to net postseason recognition.

Senior Kirsten Evans and sophomore Emery Keebaugh were named to the 4A All-State team by the Kansas Volleyball Association (KVA).

The Cyclone duo guided Ottawa to a 4A State Tournament runner-up, its highest state finish since 1996.

Evans was an all-state selection for the second straight season. The senior setter is among the school’s career leader in many categories. She eclipsed the 3,000 career set assist mark this past season.

Keebaugh became Ottawa’s go-to hitter this season. She finished in the top 10 in the state in kills this season. Both players were key cogs on the 2020 state third-place team.

K.V.A. ALL STATE 2021–Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

McKenzie Fairchild, Andale

Annabeth Baalmann, Andale

Jacqueline Corcoran, Circle

Kirsten Evans, Ottawa

Emery Keebaugh, Ottawa

Maddie Schrandt, Andale

Rhian Swanson, McPherson