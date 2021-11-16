Ottawa's Kirsten Evans, Emery Keebaugh named first team all-state
Ottawa High School volleyball team’s success continues to net postseason recognition.
Senior Kirsten Evans and sophomore Emery Keebaugh were named to the 4A All-State team by the Kansas Volleyball Association (KVA).
The Cyclone duo guided Ottawa to a 4A State Tournament runner-up, its highest state finish since 1996.
Evans was an all-state selection for the second straight season. The senior setter is among the school’s career leader in many categories. She eclipsed the 3,000 career set assist mark this past season.
Keebaugh became Ottawa’s go-to hitter this season. She finished in the top 10 in the state in kills this season. Both players were key cogs on the 2020 state third-place team.
K.V.A. ALL STATE 2021–Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
McKenzie Fairchild, Andale
Annabeth Baalmann, Andale
Jacqueline Corcoran, Circle
Kirsten Evans, Ottawa
Emery Keebaugh, Ottawa
Maddie Schrandt, Andale
Rhian Swanson, McPherson