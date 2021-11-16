NAIA Opening Round volleyball matches successful programs

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team is in familiar territory, playing in its seventh straight NAIA Opening Round and eighth in program history.

The Lady Braves are 4-3 in the previous matches and 4-1 in Wilson Field House. Ottawa has won four straight NAIA Opening Round matches.

Ottawa (18-8) faces No. 23 Lindsay Wilson (24-5) 1 p.m. Saturday in Wilson Field House. The winner advances to the NAIA Tournament Final Site.

The Blue Raiders are on a six-match winning streak and won the Mid-South Conference Tournament championship 3-0 over No. 10 Life University this Saturday. Lindsey Wilson finished second in the MSC with a conference record of 13-3.

Ottawa enters the match riding a nine-match winning streak. Ottawa is coming off its 10th KCAC Tournament title and eighth KCAC regular-season championship.

Lindsay Wilson is no stranger to the national tournament. The Blue Raiders are making their 11th NAIA National Tournament appearance and hold a 28-14 overall record at the national tournament with two appearances in the fab four and one NAIA National championship during the 2017 campaign. LWC is 3-1 all-time in opening round action.

The two teams have are ranked among the leaders in the NAIA in several categories. LWC is ranked 16th in the NAIA in kills per set (13.5), fifth in attacking percentage (.288), 11th in assists per set (12.7), 32nd in blocks per set (2.1), and 14th in points per set (17.2).

Ottawa is is ranked 18th in the NAIA in kills per set (13.3), 36th in attacking percentage (.218), 21st in assists per set (12.3), 14th in digs per set (18.6), and 25th in points per set (16.7).

Two-time NAIA All-American Ayona Tharps leads Ottawa in kills (316). Kaitlyn Haller is the team’s leader in assists (691). Ava Taton is OU’s leader in service aces (40). Emily Jackson leads OU in digs (469) and Randi Johnson is the Braves’ leader in blocks (67).

Johanna Alcantara leads LWC in kills (347). Camryn Rich is the team’s leader in assists (1,014). Lauren Larzelere leads the Blue Raiders in service aces (33) and digs (405). Radaisy Valdez is Lindsey Wilson’s leader in blocks (93).

The two programs have met two previous times with Lindsay Wilson winning each match. Both matches took place at Missouri Baptist University. The first match happened on Sept. 28, 2018, with then No. 4 LWC winning 3-0. The second meeting happened on Oct. 18, 2019, with then No. 13 LWC taking a 3-0 victory.