Wellsville's Jayden Hull's youth coaches built her into collegiate prospect

Wellsville senior Jayden Hull credits her youth traveling team coaches for instilling her with the right ingredients to be a successful softball player.

Hull played for the Phenix and Pride organizations since she was 10-years-old.

“I have always felt blessed they were my coaches,” Hull said. “I got lucky with my coaches. They never insisted that I do an excessive amount of games. It was always a reasonable amount. At 12, I learned a lot about not to giving up on your teammates.”

Hull’s foundation led to her being her team’s ace pitcher throughout her growing up years and this past spring for Wellsville High School.

That led to her college recruitment. Hull settled on Kansas City Kansas Community College.

“I really like the coach,” Hull said. “She is going to help me be successful with my life. She coaches the game the way I really, really love.

“She was interested in me. My first coach at 18, he has connections with her. I committed on the visit.”

Hull fell in love with softball almost immediately. She began playing T-ball and moved up to a competitive traveling team at 10.

“I really fell in love with the sport,” she said. “You can play all day in any condition.”

Through the years, her game grew. She pitched and played first and third base. Her understanding of the game also became ingrained in her.

“My pitching coach since I was 10, she was instilling the understanding of the game,” Hull said. “If I see a batter set up a specific way, I know what to throw to keep them off balance.

“I love to hitting. When I was just starting, they drove into us shake it off. Making errors, you are going to do it. What matters is how you react. If you let it eat you up, you are bringing the whole team down. You really want to focus on shaking it off.”

She has always taken a leadership role on each of her teams.

“When I came in my junior year, I knew somebody would have to step up,” Hull said. “I owe it to these girls to be a good leader.”

Hull loves being in the pitcher’s circle, being able to dictate the game.

“You are involved in every play,” she said. “I always have thrown hard. Last winter I hit 60. That was a big milestone. I can locate the ball really well. My curveball is one of my best pitches.”