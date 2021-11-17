OU's Garcia, Johnson, Johnston selected first-team All-KCAC

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University football team placed 13 players on the 2021 All-KCAC Football Teams.

The teams were selected in a vote by the KCAC coaches. Ottawa had three first-team selections led by unanimous first team All-KCAC defensive lineman Jacob Garcia. Senior linebacker Colby Johnson and defensive back Devin Johnston were also first-team selections.

Garcia has been named to the first team for the third straight season. He was second on the team in tackles with 82 tackles (32 solo, 50 assisted). Garcia had 3.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass break up, and one blocked kick. He is ranked 18th in the NAIA in assisted tackles (50) and 42nd in total tackles (82).

Johnson earned first team honors for the second straight season. He led the Braves with 129 tackles (59 solo, 70 assisted). Johnson had 1.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, four recovered fumbles, and one pass break up. He holds the school record of career tackles with 460 and has more than 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons.

Johnson is ranked eighth in the NAIA in solo tackles (59), third in assisted tackles (70), third in total tackles (129), and sixth in tackles per game (11.7). He was named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week once this past season.

Johnston was named to the first team after receiving second team honors a season ago. He was also named honorable mention as a kicker returner. Johnston finished the season with 28 tackles (17 solo, 11 assisted). He had 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions, and four pass break ups. He is ranked first in the NAIA in interceptions (8).

Ottawa had 10 players receive honorable mention honors. They were quarterback Colton Davis, running back James Reeder, running back Derrick Curtis, receiver Dylan Foos, tight end Greg McMahon, offensive lineman Taylor Edwards, offensive lineman Arnoldo Mendoza, defensive lineman Aaron Shoemann, linebacker Santino Gee and defensive back Jaylin King.