Girls cross country runners perform at high level in 2021

It was quite a season for the area high school girls cross country runners. The Franklin County school teams and individuals combined for two top-four team state finishes and five individual state medalists.

The 2021 Ottawa Herald All-Area girls team members are:

Kaydence Bond, Sr., CH

Bond was a late bloomer for the Vikings in her first and only cross country season. She kept getting stronger and stronger as the season progressed, running personal-best times in many of her meets. Bond finished 17th at league, 23rd at regional and 60th at state, running personal bests in each race.

Melany Chrisjohn, Fr., CH

Chrisjohn came out of the gate fast in her first season of cross country. She gave the girls team depth to compete at a high level all season. She also kept getting better and better, eclipsing her personal-bests throughout the season.

She peaked at the end of the season with a seventh-place finish in the regional race and 22nd at state, just missing a state medal. It was the seventh-best state finish in program history.

Taryn Compton, Sr., CH

Compton is the most accomplished girls cross country runner in program history. She helped build and lead the Viking girls to two top-four state finishes in her career. She is a three-time individual state medalist. Compton is one of two cross country runners to compete for all seven years in the program.

Compton’s senior season was solid in every fashion. She finished sixth at league with a season-best time. She was fourth at regional where she helped lead the team to a regional title. Her final race of her career, she placed 14th at state with her best-time ever at 20:30. She is a four-time all-area team selection.

“That cements her as one of the all-time greats to complete her senior season,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said after the state race.

Emma Cubit, So., CH

Cubit found her niche in her first cross country season. She grew from a runner attempting a new sport to a state medalist in a matter of a few races. She consistently ran strong races and had several top-five finishes. By the end of the season, she became the Vikings’ top performer. She won the Pleasanton race, lowering her best time by 34 seconds. She finished third at league, was the regional champ and finished eighth at state (20:08) after taking an early flight home from the National FFA convention.

“That is among the best finishes in Central Heights history and is also a record for the fastest 5K time run by a girl at the state championships,” Prosser said.

Lily Meyer. Sr., CH

Meyer was a rock for the Vikings throughout her career. Meyer competed in cross country all seven years. She helped guide the girls program to their best seasons ever with a state third-place finish two years ago and fourth in 2021. Her leadership kept the program competing at a high level.

Meyer was a mentor for the inexperienced runners this season. She finished her career in style. She was 16th at league, 25th at regional and ran her best time ever at state to help propel the Vikings to fourth at state.

Prosser said Meyer is one among the best ever to don a Viking uniform.

Katia Huffman, Jr., Ottawa

Huffman is the reason behind the resurrection of the tradition-rich Ottawa High School girls cross country program. Her work-ethic and talent propelled her to a state medal. Huffman finished 16th in the girls 4A state cross country race in Wamego at 21:02. She finished 10th in the regional to advance to her first state meet. She was 15th in the Frontier League race.

Brynna Sirico-Hurd, Soph., Ottawa

Sirico-Hurd made a huge leap this season. She became a top runner capable of medaling in nearly every race. She peaked at the end of the season. She was 27th at the Frontier League race, which featured several state medalists. She took 20th at regionals to qualify for her first state meet. At state, she finished 38th at 21:59.

Emma Bailey, Jr., WF

Bailey has always been the most talented runner for the Falcons the past three years. A knee injury kept her from reaching her potential in 2020, but 2021 was a different story. Bailey became one of the top runners in the state as junior. She was in top form in all the big races. She was the runner-up in the early-season Wamego Invitational. She was the league champion, runner-up at regional and fourth at state. She led the Falcons to league and regional championships and state runner-up finish. She is a three-time all-area selection.

West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said Bailey had a stellar season.

“Her resilience in the face of such adversity, combined with her overall self-discipline has turned that setback into a comeback,” he said.

Katie Cameron, Soph., WF

Cameron put together a solid rookie season. She turned heads right away with top-10 finishes. She gave the Falcons depth at the top. She finished eighth at league, 13th at regional with a lifetime-best time, and 30th at state.

Hope Crabtree, Soph., WF

Crabtree built upon her nice freshman season where she was one of three Falcon runners. Her improvement made an immediate impact on the team standing. She gave the Falcons a solid top three runners and was a consistent top-10 medalist. She finished fifth at league, seventh at regional and 16th at state to earn a state medal. She had a lifetime-best time at state.

Lily Judd, Sr., WF

Judd completed a nice career with a solid senior season. Her career ranks as one of the best in program history. She was a 2020 league runner-up, 2020 regional champion, a four-time all-league performer a four-time member of the Herald All-Area team. She was a 2020 Academic All-State. She led the Falcons to three league and regional titles, a sixth-place state finish in 2019 and state runner-up in 2021. She also was a member of the all-area golf team.

“Lily has been an essential part of what has become a cross country legacy at West Franklin,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said. “Lily has been a consistent performer her entire career.”

Mackenzie Walter, Fr., WF

Walter was not new to cross country as she was coming off a successful middle school career. She quickly got used to running the longer distance (5K) and the high school competition. She was a consistent medalist for the Falcons. She finished seventh at league, 17th at regional and 38th in her first state competition.