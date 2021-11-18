Lady Braves basketball measures up to No. 8 Sterling in loss

Many times teams early in the season are looking for measuring sticks.

No better way to measure yourself than against the No. 8 team in the NAIA. The Ottawa University women’s basketball team stood toe-to-toe with Sterling, which has not lost a KCAC game since the 2019-20 season.

For the final 30 minutes, Ottawa scratched and clawed and outplayed the Warriors in many cases. The game was decided in the final five minutes of the first quarter when Sterling went on a big run. Ottawa ended up falling 88-71.

“We did a good job of being competitive,” Ottawa coach Tarniesha Scott. “I am proud of the fight. If we fight and play that hard, we will be fine. Each and every game you have to give your all. The mistakes, we can fix. It is the energy and not working hard that is hard to fix. I feel good where we are at.”

Sterling led 25-13 at the end of the first quarter. Sterling outscored Ottawa by five points in the final 30 minutes. Ottawa closed a 19-point deficit to eight points early in the fourth quarter.

“I saw some good things defensively,” Scott said. “In the first half, we attempted more shots, but were not making shots. You have to make shots. We were getting the looks we wanted. Now it is about executing.”

Ottawa shot 32 percent in the first half and 45 percent in the second half.

“I am encouraged and feel good about this group,” Scott said. “We will work on those things [we didn’t do well]. We are five games in…it is a long season. The game is about making adjustments. That is what we are going to do.”

Ottawa (2-3, 0-1) plays Saturday at Tabor, which was the preseason No. 2 pick behind Sterling.

“We have a tough game on the road,” Scott said. “We can be happy for a moment. It is time to regroup. We are in conference play, so it will happen really, really quick.”

Jalisa Simons led Ottawa with a career-high 22 points. Liz Vaughn had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jordan Bianco and Kanecia Payne tossed in 12 points each.

Haley Franklin, who had eight steals in Saturday’s win, had four steals. She was selected the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week.