Kent Kessinger's coaching stability remains in place with hiring of Nick Davis as new OU football coach

The Ottawa University football program’s stability has always been a driving force behind coach Kent Kessinger’s tenure.

He spent the past 18 years providing that stability coaching hundreds of young men and giving several young coaches a start in the coaching business.

Kessinger retired this week to move into a full-time faculty role in the School of Education where he has taught education and exercise science courses since his arrival at OU.

“Andy Carrier, our Athletic Director at the time, took a chance on a young coach with no prior head coaching experience who had an idea of what Ottawa football had been and what it could be,” Kessinger said. “A headline in the sports page of the Kansas City Star after my hiring said, ‘Ottawa seeks stability with coach.’ With the support of our administration, great coaches, and players, I feel we accomplished that and built a culture that embodies success both on the field and in the classroom. The young men that I have been privileged to coach that wore the Black and Gold hold a special place in my heart and to see them as they earned their degrees and became mature men of character is the actual highlight of my coaching career.”

The Braves football program hopes to keep that stability with the hiring of Nick Davis as the 28th head football coach in program history. Davis served the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator.

“With intentionality, coach K and the administrative team have conscientiously and selectively assembled a fantastic staff leading up to this moment,” OU Director of Athletics Arabie Conner said. “After 10 years away from OU and during coach Davis’ interview, we immediately recognized his growth and preparedness to lead and readiness to be a head coach. After a thorough and thoughtful process, it was evident that he was the right choice as the successor. His impact on our program this fall has been notable and significant, as he and our entire coaching staff have brought renewed energy, recruiting presence and vision.

“Coach Davis has all the key attributes of being an exceptional leader for the next chapter in OU football history. One will quickly see that he is visionary, innovative and has a high IQ for the game. While actively engaged and visible on multiple, key social platforms he has exceptional communication, organizational and leadership skills. With coach Davis’ positivity, team of people, high energy and leadership, we believe that our football program will quickly rise and experience a renewed vision and competitive presence.”

Kessinger is one of the most accomplished football coaches in the 130-year history of the program. He compiled a 108-85 record, won four KCAC championships and made six NAIA Football Championship Series appearances. He is the second winningest coach in program history behind NAIA Hall of Famer, Dick Peters (129-42-3). Kessinger earned three KCAC Coach of the Year honors and was named AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year in 2009.

“I join the many in congratulating coach Kessinger on his retirement and in thanking and commending him for his stellar coaching tenure at OU,” OU Midwest president Dr. Reggies Wenyika said. “A man of deep faith, Kent’s commitment to OU and devotion to whole-person education has and is exceptional. He and Amy have been vital members of the OU community, and I am especially excited for his next chapter at OU as Associate Professor of Physical Education. I am glad that OU students will benefit academically from his experience, expertise, and depth of knowledge in health and human performance, and sports nutrition.”

Conner said Kessinger’s influence went beyond the football field.

“Coach K brought success and stability to Ottawa University’s program from the moment he set foot on our campus as our head football coach through his final game,” she said. “He took over a program that had seen several coaching changes over a short period and established consistency and relevancy that had been lacking. Throughout his tenure he has impacted numerous lives which extend beyond simply his players. One simply has to look at our most recent coaching staff. Coach K’s mentorship has led to an extensive coaching tree which ensures coach K’s legacy will continue past his time as our head football coach.”

Davis is part of that coaching tree. He was a graduate assistant for the Braves in 2010-11 before returning in 2021.

“I am so excited that a member of the Ottawa University football coaching family is taking the helm of our program,” Kessinger said. “Nick Davis brings a tremendous energy and work ethic that I know will continue the great tradition of OU football. I have seen him grow as a coach first as a graduate assistant, then at Rose Hulman, and finally back here at OU this past season. He is extremely knowledgeable and creative. The staff that coach Davis has in place, led by Julian Mendez and Wes Coomes, is one that will not skip a beat in recruiting, on-the-field teaching, or producing great OU alumni. The future of the program rests in great hands.”

Davis spent 10 years on the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology staff, a NCAA Division III school in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was the Fighting Engineers defensive coordinator for six seasons and was promoted to assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator in 2018.

“It is an honor to have this opportunity to lead the Braves football team,” Davis said. “I am excited to start the next chapter of the Ottawa Braves football legacy and I know this would not be possible without the support of my family, coaches, teammates, and former players that played for me.”

Other members of the athletic family is eager to work with Davis.

“The Braves Athletic Hall of Fame members are looking forward to working with coach Davis and his staff as they take over the reigns of Braves football,” BAHOF President Dave Holtwick, a 1976 OU grad, said. “We have enjoyed working with coach Kessinger throughout his 18 years at OU and are glad to hear that he will continue to impact the lives of OU students in the classroom and through his faith and testimony.”