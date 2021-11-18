A mindset change turns game upside down for OU men's basketball

Conference play takes a different mindset. The Ottawa University men’s basketball team needed a half to adjust.

Sterling College, which beat Ottawa in Wilson Field House in February, came out swinging in Wednesday’s conference opener in Ottawa.

The Braves struggled in the first half and led 36-35 at the half. Ottawa was a different team in the second half, holding the Warriors to 18 points and 12 percent shooting in the 84-53 win.

“We thought it was going to be easy,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “We got outplayed in the first 20 minutes. We got outhustled and outworked. They wanted it more. Hopefully they learned a valuable lesson it is never going to be easy in the KCAC. It does not matter who we play in the nonconference, it will always be different in conference. ”

Ottawa turned up the pressure defensively and then the offense began to flow.

“We really turned on our defense and rebounding in the second half,” Siebenthall. “We can score. That is the way we were designed to be. We have skilled players. But if we don’t focus on the defensive end and rebounding, we are going to be in for a battle every night. The biggest adjustment was between their ears. They showed some grit.”

At halftime, Siebenthall laid out the facts to his team.

“We had a pretty good halftime talk,” he said. “Until we make that switch, nothing is going to matter. They really locked in defensively. We stopped letting them do what they wanted. We forced the issue with ball pressure and good denial.”

Ottawa was paced offensively by Perry Carroll and Joe Johnson with 20 points each. Carroll also had a team-best five assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Jaquan Daniels finished with 13 points.

Andre Jackson, who was named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week, had a game-high 12 rebounds and four assists.

Ottawa (5-0, 1-0) plays Saturday at Tabor.