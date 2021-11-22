OU football coach Nick Davis promotes staff members to new roles

Football coaching staffs set the tone for their teams. They need to be cohesive on and off the field.

Ottawa University new football coach Nick Davis put together his first staff with that in mind. He wanted to keep the family atmosphere and continuity the Braves had under coach Kent Kessinger.

Davis promoted Julian Mendez to Associate Head Coach and will continue to be the Braves' offensive coordinator. Wes Coomes was moved from special teams coordinator to defensive coordinator, which was his old spot.

"Julian brings a tremendous passion for Ottawa Braves athletics," Davis said. “I’m excited to work with him to create a culture that will take our football program to the next level. Wes is one of the hardest working coaches I have ever been around. I am excited to see how he takes what we did on defense and makes it his own."

Mendez is in his fourth season as offensive coordinator for the Braves. He has coached 20 All-KCAC selections in his previous three seasons.

Mendez was part of the 2008 and 2009 OU football teams that finished with an overall record of 19-3. This includes the 2009 team that finished the season with a record of 11-1 and a second-round appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series. Mendez earned First Team All-KCAC honors in 2009 where he was part of an offensive line that blocked for the number one ranked passing offense in the NAIA (417) and the fourth ranked offense in passing efficiency (171.6).

Before coming to Ottawa University Kansas, Mendez was the offensive line coach at Northeastern State University (NSU) in Tahlequah, Oklahoma from 2015 to 2017.

"I cannot thank coach Davis enough for allowing me to continue to be a part of this great staff and Brave Nation,” Mendez said. "It is exciting to get to work alongside Nick and Wes to bring back the excitement level around Ottawa University Braves football. There is something special growing on this campus and it all starts with a high-5, a fist bump or a hug."

Coomes is in his second season as part of the OU football program.

He was a member of the OU football team in 2012 and 2013, twice being named All-KCAC and helped lead the Braves to two NAIA Football Championship Series appearances.

Prior to returning to Ottawa University, Coomes was the special teams coordinator, the recruiting coordinator, and coached defensive backs at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

'I'm very grateful to be in this position, it's not something I take lightly," Coomes said. "I'm thankful for the years of service coach Kessinger has poured into this program and for giving me the opportunity to come back and be a part of it. The future of Braves football is bright. It's been an honor working with and learning from coach Davis and coach Mendez. I'm very fortunate to be surrounded with great people who come to work with a purpose every day. I'm ready to get to work.”