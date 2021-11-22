Three Braves football players selected to NAIA Academic District 3 team

The Herald Staff

Ottawa University has three football players named to the NAIA Academic District 3 team. They are Jacob Garcia, Colby Johnson, and Devin Johnston. The team was selected by CoSIDA.

Johnson, a senior linebacker, was a first team All-KCAC selection in 2021. He was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and earned KCAC Scholar Athlete honors. Johnson is the program’s leader in tackles with 460 and has had over 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons.

Garcia, a senior defensive lineman, was a unanimous first team All-KCAC selection. He finished the season with 82 tackles and is ranked 18th in the NAIA in assisted tackles (50) and 42nd in total tackles (82).

Johnston, a senior defensive back, was a first team All-KCAC selection. He also earned honorable mention All-KCAC as a kick returner. He is ranked first in the NAIA in interceptions (8) and had four pass break ups. Johnston averaged 27.3 yards per return as a kick returner. He was a KCAC Scholar Athlete.