OU softball adds two prep stars to 2023 recruiting class

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team added two high school seniors to the 2023 recruiting class.

The Lady Braves signed Kara Hafenstine, Wabaunsee High School, and Peytin Hudson, Hastings High School.

Hafenstine lettered in softball, volleyball and basketball. As a junior, she earned first team All-Mid-East honors, was a first team All-Flint Hills selection, earned second team CJ Online All-State, and was a first team Sports in Kansas All-State selection. In Hafenstine's freshman season, she was an All-Mid-East honorable mention selection and earned honorable mention Sports in Kansas All-State honors.

"We are thrilled to have Kara joining our softball family for next year," OU head softball coach Jay Kahnt said. "She come from a very competitive travel team and high school program. Kara's coaches understand what it takes to play in college and have prepared her to be successful once she gets here. She is an athletic infielder that will come in and compete for some time early in her career. We are excited to watch Kara's growth in our program over the next four years."

Hafenstine plans to major in exercise science. She played travel ball for the Kansas Crush Academy under coach Jody Mitchell.

Hudson lettered in softball. She helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish at the 2020-21 Nebraska Class B State Tournament. Hudson was a four-time Academic All-State selection and was a KSNB 5 Star Athlete of the Week for back-to-back no hitters. Hudson was a two-time Tribland honorable mention selection, twice was named Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention, a two-time All-Heartland second team selection, was named twice honorable mention Omaha World Herald, and was her team's captain. She was also a member of HHS's National Honor Society.

“She comes from a high level softball program in Nebraska and helped pitch her team to the state runner-up this past season,” Kahnt said. “Peytin has great command of her pitches and can throw any of her pitches in any count. She is a true-student athlete as she shows great success in the classroom along with the softball field. Can't wait to get her to campus next fall."

Hudson plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major. She played travel ball for the Nebraska Gold and the Nebraska Thunder under coaches Sam Cromer and Brian Scobee.