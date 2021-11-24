OU women's basketball team shoots, defends way to big win

The Ottawa University women’s basketball team has showed flashes of top level basketball this season.

The team has lacked consistently in the first seven games of the season. Ottawa put together its best game of the season Tuesday in a 81-57 win over Saint Mary. It was the first conference win of the season.

“We really did need this one,” Ottawa coach Tarniesha Scott said. “Our defensive effort has to be consistent. That is all I wanted to happen. If we play hard, good things will happen. Our defense was really, really good.”

Saint Mary shot 36 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers. Ottawa turned those turnovers into 28 points.

“Our goal was to hold them below 60 points,” Scott said. “We have to disrupt offenses. We have to get people out of their comfort zones.”

Ottawa played its best half of basketball in the first half. The Lady Braves shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and led 51-26.

“You get stops and easy [shots] in transition,” Scott said. “We started feeling confident to make the jump shots. It is the same shots we work on every day. We were able to make some. Shooters keep shooting and they will eventually fall.”

Amyr Lowe found her shooting stroke. She hit 6 of 9 shots behind the arc for a season-best 25 points.

“She needed that for her confidence,” Scott said. “I want the team to build on that.”

Brooke Spraggins tossed in 17 points. Kenecia Payne finished with 11 points and a team-best eight rebounds.

Ottawa (3-4, 1-2) plays Saturday in Salina against Kansas Wesleyan.