Dynamic players highlight Ottawa Herald All-Area volleyball team

The area’s best volleyball players could be dynamic in so many ways. They could impose their will at any time and lead their teams.

It was quite a 2021 season for the area teams with a state runner-up (Ottawa) and two league champions (Wellsville and West Franklin).

Here are the 2021 Ottawa Herald All-Area volleyball team members:

Cameron Peel, Sr. CH

Peel was counted upon for her all-around game during her prep career. She was a four-year varsity starter with a great attitude and leadership skills, Viking coach Jinny Schweiger said.

Peel had 36 aces, 159 kills and146 digs as a senior.

“Cameron is a great well-rounded athlete, lettering in three sports every school year,” Schweiger said. “She will be greatly missed next year.”

Bailey Brockus, Jr., CH

Brockus was another all-around player for the Vikings. She emerged as the top hitter. She led Central Heights in kills with 212, had 17 aces and 176 digs.

“She is the most well-rounded volleyball player at Central Heights,” Schweiger said. “She could potentially play any position asked of her. She is another three-sport athlete that brings great athleticism to the program.”

Kirsten Evans, Sr., OHS

Evans was the floor general for the Cyclones. Her all-around skills made her tough to defend. She guided Ottawa to back-to-back state tournament appearances. The Cyclones were the state runner-up in 2021.

“Kirsten is a true competitor and playmaker for our team,” Ottawa coach Laura Meyer said. “She is a four-year letter winner and has run a 5-1 during her entire career in our program. Kirsten is a multi-sport athlete also leading her team on the basketball court and on the softball field. Her work ethic and leadership is consistent and infectious. She makes everyone around her better.”

The senior setter finished with nearly 3.500 career set assists. As a senior, she had 991 assists, which ranked her in the top five in the state, 141 kills, 296 digs and 38 aces.

She was a KVA first team all-state selection in 4A. She was a two-time member of the all-tournament team at the 4A State Tournament. She signed to play volleyball for Fort Hays State University.

Emery Keebaugh, Soph., OHS

Keebaugh displayed her athletic talent on the volleyball court. She emerged as a top-flight hitter all over the court.

“Emery is a dynamic, versatile outside hitter that can truly hit from anywhere on the net,” Meyer said. “She is a high flyer that can terminate the play but can also adjust to consistently attack out of system sets. Emery is a six-rotation player for us, and she does a great job of running down line shots and corners.”

Keebaugh is an all-around athlete, winning a state gold medal in the triple jump as a freshman.

This season, she had 452 kills, which ranked in the top 10 in the state; had a 41.3 kill percentage, .266 hitting percentage, 38 blocks, 19 aces, 1.87 serve-receive and 289 digs.

She was a member of the 4A State Tournament all-tournament team and first team all-league.

Sofia Ficken, Sr., OHS

Ficken is another all-around athlete with so many skills. She put together her best volleyball season.

“She has always been willing to play wherever her team needs her,” Meyer said. “She is most dominant from the middle moving her blockers and putting up a strong block. Sofia is a six-rotation player for us this year. She has worked hard to become consistent as a back row defender. She is also a subtle leader on our squad, being willing to step in and help younger players when they struggle and support them when they are successful.”

She was a four-year letter winner. She finished her career with 609 kills and 146 blocks.

As a senior, she had 329 kills, a 34.8 kill percentage, a .195 hitting percentage, 60 blocks, 30 aces, served 95 percent and 255 digs.

She was a second team all-league selection.

Emma Stottlemire, Sr., OHS

Stottlemire was the key cog in the Cyclone defense. The libero was the leader of the back row.

“Emma will do whatever it takes to dig a ball,” Meyer said. “She takes kills and aces scored on her personally and will dig deep to keep it from repeating. Her teammates trust her to be at every tip, cover, and attacked ball within her reach.”

She was a three-year starter and four-year letter winner as a defensive specialist. She finished with 1,170 career digs. She is an all-around athlete, lettering in softball as a pitcher and infielder.

She was a member of the 4A State Tournament all-tournament team. She was a honorable mention all-league selection.

As a senior, she had 2.04 serve-receive rating, served 99 percent and 370 digs.

Aubree Coons, Jr., Wellsville

Coons turned up her game in the second half of the season. She emerged as a go-to player for the Eagles.

“She really came on strong in the second half of the season for us, showing her strength in league play,” Wellsville coach Eric Evans said.

Coons had 107 kills and 45 stuff blocks. She ranked second on the team with 20 aces. She was a second team all-league selection.

Bethany Pearson, Sr., Wellsville

Pearson was the floor leader for the Eagles. She was the team’s setter and a co-captain. She led the team with 403 assists and recorded a 99.6% serve percentage, missing only one serve all season. She also was second in digs with 215. She was a first team all-league selection.

Mazzi Przybylo, Jr., Wellsville

Przybylo was the leader of the back row defense as the libero. She racked up 376 digs while leading the team with 32 aces.

“She was the backbone of our defense who gave 100 percent on every play,” Evans said.

She was a second team all-league selection.

Allison Swank, Sr., WF

Swank was a monster defender at the net for the Falcons, anticipating where the opponents hits were coming from.

“She really stepped up and started being a huge impact on our team the past two seasons,” West Franklin coach Melissa Harms said. “She does a great job at the net and reads the hitter really well. She gets a lot of touches at the net. Not many balls get by her untouched, if even at all.

“After the first few games this season, I told my assistant coaches that she's going to break the blocking record if she keeps this up. And she did. She beat the previous block record of 78 that was set in 2008. Her energy on the court is contagious. We always looked to her to get us going. She was a big part of keeping our energy and intensity up in the games which was huge for us and our success this season.”

As a senior, she had 217 kills, 15 digs and 84 blocks.

Jenna Walters, Sr., WF

Walters was the leader for the Falcons. She was a four-year starter and led the team to the sub-state championship match this season.

“Her experience and passion for this sport sets her apart from others,” Harms said. “When she sets her mind to something there's no getting in her way. She has put in countless hours in the gym playing the game she loves and will continue her volleyball career at Quincy University. As a coach, I could always count on Jenna for whatever I needed. She always shows up and gives it her all.”

As senior, she had 235 kills, 38 aces, 93.7 percent serving, 2.1 serve receive, 30 assists, 265 digs and 19 blocks.

Riley Zentz, Sr., WF

Zentz was another passionate volleyball player and athlete. During her career, she played every position. She is a four-year starter. This season she played libero.

“Before this year, she had always been a right side hitter, but we've always commented on how great of a passer she is and how that part of the game comes so naturally to her,” Harms said. “This year that position became available and man did she take over! She is such a hard working kid and made huge improvements throughout the season. I saw her become more confident and aggressive than I have in all her four years of playing. She took over that position and did a great job for us.”

For her career, she had 976 digs, 203 aces, 2.1 serve-receive average. As a senior she had 54 aces, 2.1 serve receive, 50 assists, 346 digs and served 92.2 percent.