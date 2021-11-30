Lady Braves roller-coaster season continued in loss to Avila

The Ottawa University women’s basketball team’s season so far has been inconsistent.

The Lady Braves have yet to win two games in a row. The offense and defense has not been complimentary of each other.

Ottawa fell 90-79 to Avila Monday in Wilson Field House. The Lady Braves were coming off a double overtime loss Saturday to Kansas Wesleyan.

“It is too much of a roller-coaster,” Ottawa coach Tarniesha Scott said. “We have to find what our identity is going to be.”

Ottawa’s defense was suspect against Avila, but good against Kansas Wesleyan. Ottawa shot a season-best 57 percent from the field against Avila.

“We need to put the two together,” Scott said. “At Kansas Wesleyan, we played great defense and we can’t score the ball.”

Avila shot 52 percent from field, including 44 percent from behind the arc.

“No way in the world can we give up 90 and win,” Scott said. “There is a lot of heart in defense. Defense should be something that is should be consistent. It is the same principles. We have to do a [better] job of being consistent with our effort.”

Scott said her team will continue to battle and get ready for the next game.

“We don’t have time to pout or be down,” she said. “We have to take it on the chin and learn from it. We will battle through it. We have to stay the course.”

Scott’s other concern was losing another home game.

“We want to take care of home,” she said. “The conference is tough. Going on the road is not getting any easier. It will be a battle every single night.”

Jordan Bianco gave Ottawa a shot in the arm with her play. She tossed in 15 points.

“Bianco is coming in and she is doing great for us,” Scott said. “She is playing hard for us. That is what we need.”

Kenecia Payne paced Ottawa with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jalisa Simons tossed in 14 and Haley Franklin had 11.

Ottawa (3-6, 1-4) plays Thursday at Bethany.