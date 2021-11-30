Braves hits rough patch with second straight loss

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team hopes this is just a little bump in the road.

The Braves lost back-to-back two-point games. On Monday, Avila came into Wilson Field House and upset the Braves, 74-72. Ottawa was coming off an 83-81 loss to Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

Avila took advantage of some sloppy play by the Braves.

“We had another slow start,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “We will have to shake up our starting line-up to give us some new energy. We were not locked in defensively. We could not come up with loose balls. We fumbled a lot of balls out of bounds. We had bad turnovers at bad times. We have take care of the ball.”

Ottawa’s defensive intensity dipped against the Eagles. Avila was able to score the winning basket on a driving layup with 10 seconds remaining.

“Guys got to the rim anytime they wanted to,” Siebenthall said. “Guys were not blocking out. We got beat to the middle. Things we had not been doing. We will get everybody’s best shot. It is a big deal to come on our floor in Wilson Field House and beat us. It has not happened a whole lot. They wanted it a little more.”

The coach expects his players to find that winning recipe again.

“We have a good group. I expect them to bounce back [in practice] and get back after it,” he said. “They have high expectations of themselves and the program. We have to shore things up. I have full confidence these guys will right the ship. It all starts with me. I have to do a better job and coach these guys up better. Hold them more accountable.”

Avila outscored Ottawa 22-11 in points off turnovers and kept the Braves from getting any big runs offensively.

Senior guard Perry Carroll paced Ottawa with 19 points and five assists. Ty Bland finished with 14 points. Joe Johnson III tossed in 10 points.

Ottawa (7-2, 3-2) plays Thursday in Lindsborg against Bethany.