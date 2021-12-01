Ike Cearfoss Tournament features 8 basketball teams in two venues

The Herald Staff

The 2021 Ike Cearfoss Tournament features eight boys and girls basketball teams playing at two venues — Central Heights and West Franklin.

The tournament runs Monday through Saturday. All eight schools open the tournament Monday with four games in each venue.

Tournament director Doug North said game days and times are not listed for second-round games. The Central Heights boys will play their second round game on Tuesday. North will announce the other second round games at both locations after the conclusion of the first round.

The tournament features hosts Central Heights and West Franklin along with Lebo, Iola, Olathe Heritage, Santa Fe Trail, Osage City and KC Christian.

The consolation final games will be Friday with the with championship and third-place games set for Saturday. Both nights will be at Central Heights.

Here are the first round pairings on Monday:

At Central Heights

Girls

Iola vs. Olathe Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Lebo vs. Central Heights, 8 p.m.

Boys

Iola vs. Olathe Heritage, 5 p.m.

Lebo vs. Central Heights, 6:30 p.m.

At West Franklin

Girls

Osage City vs. KC Christian, 6 p.m. (WF Auxiliary)

West Franklin vs. Santa Fe Trail, 6 p.m. (WF Main)

Boys

Osage City vs. KC Christian, 7:30 p.m. (WF Auxiliary)

West Franklin vs. Santa Fe Trail, 7:30 p.m. (WF Main)