OU's Juquan Daniels joins elite group of 1,000-point scorers

Ottawa University senior Jaquan Daniels surpassed the 1,000 career point mark this past Saturday against Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

He is the third OU men’s basketball player to score 1,000 points in an OU uniform in less that three seasons. The first was Bob McGhee who finished his two-year career (1956-1958) with 1,206 points. Isaiah Palmer was the second, finishing with 1,115 points in his two years (2017-2019) as a Brave.

“I am very happy for Jaquan,” Ottawa men’s basketball coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “He is joining an elite group at Ottawa University. Jaquan has worked very hard to achieve this milestone. I am very fortunate to coach him and I am looking forward to what the rest of this season brings for him and our program.”

Through 67 games, Daniels has 1,010 points, 390 rebounds, and 126 steals.

“I want to thank God for allowing me to have the opportunity to reach this milestone and be a part of something special,” Daniels said. “Also, want to thank my teammates and coaches for believing in me because without them I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this.”

Daniels is a team leader this season in points, rebounds and steals. He was a preseason all-conference selection. He was a first-team all-KCAC selection, a member of the all-defensive team, and a NAIA All-American in the 2020-21 season.

Ottawa plays Saturday in a key early-season KCAC showdown against Bethel, the defending conference champs. The men’s game is set for 5 p.m. with the women opening the doubleheader at 3 p.m. in Wilson Field House.