All-area football players make big plays all over the field

The Franklin County area was littered with good high school football players in 2021.

Many of them made big plays all season in every facet of the game. They received several postseason awards, including The Ottawa Herald All-Area team. The team members were:

Tony Detwiler, Sr., CH

Detwiler has been a consistent threat in all facets of the game since his sophomore year. He has been an all-state player and a captain on the Vikings’ football team since his sophomore year.

“There is no question that he is one of the better athletes in the state, but his leadership and effort are areas that do not always show up in the stats that he has produced in the last several years,” Central Heights coach Bob Risch said.

As as senior, he rushed for 916 yards on 112 carries and scored 10 touchdowns. He had two touchdown passes. On defense, he was all over the field. He finished with 53 tackles (39 solo), four tackles for loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions. He had 22 kick returns for 424 yards and a touchdown.

Dominic Lopez, Sr., CH

Lopez made a transition on both sides of the ball this season moving from offensive line to running back and from defensive end to middle linebacker. He thrived in both moves.

“In the off-season, he put in a lot of work to challenge himself to prepare for taking on those roles and that effort was seen this year on the field,” Risch said. “Dominic was a captain this season and took on that role to lead his teammates and the team.”

This season, he rushed for 441 yards on 83 carries and scored three touchdowns. He had 42 receiving yards. On defense, he ran down ball carriers from sideline-to-sideline. He had 83 tackles (53 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Aiden Welch, Jr., CH

Risch said Welch has been a very consistent player the past two seasons on the offensive and defensive lines.

“He pushes himself and his teammates in season and out of season,” Rich said. “Aiden received all-state honors last year as a sophomore and has only gotten better. Aiden was also selected by his teammates this year to be a captain, a role that he has taken head on to lead and challenge the players arounds him to be better every day.”

He was the go-to guy along the offensive line to open holes with his 34 pancake blocks. On defense, he controlled the line of scrimmage with 49 tackles (25 solo) with 16 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles.

Collin Creach, Sr., OHS

Creach was all over the field on defense for the Cyclones. His speed and determination made him tough to block in stopping the running game. As a corner, he went up against some solid receivers in the Frontier League.

Ottawa coach Walt Alexander said Creach was a scrappy player that made a lot of plays.

He had 60 tackles and two interceptions. He is a two-sport standout for the Cyclones. He is a three-time state placer in wrestling.

Tiernan Reed-Cox, Sr., OHS

Reed-Cox’s presence on the field meant a lot to the Cyclones.

“Tiernan had a good year,” Alexander said. “He is a tough, hard-nosed kid and our best leader.”

He finished his senior season with 41 tackles, three interceptions (one returned for touchdown), two fumble recoveries and five pass breakups. He also was a big factor as a kick returner and receiver on offense.

Reese Fogle, Sr., OHS

Fogle’s all-around athletic talent made him standout on the football field and soccer pitch this fall for the Cyclones. He was a leader for both teams, being named captain.

On the football field, he played receiver, linebacker and was the kicker and punter. He connected on 18 of 20 extra points and was 2-for-2 on field goals. He kicked a career-best 43 yard field goal.

“Reese has a strong leg and is getting offers to kick in college,” Alexander said.

Parker Guge, Soph., OHS

Guge came into his own this season. He was a dominating factor at linebacker. He led the Cyclones with 68 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks. He had two fumble recoveries and an interception. Alexander said Guge had a great season with a great future ahead of him.

Noah McCullough, Sr., OHS

McCullough was the triggerman for the Ottawa offense. He accounted for nearly 1,500 yards. He rushed for 846 yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 7.29 yards per carry. He passed for 596 yards and three touchdowns.

Ottawa coach Walt Alexander said McCullough is a great person, student, and very athletic.

McCullough is a two-sport standout. He was the leading scorer for the Cyclone basketball team as a junior.

Zion Woodin, Jr., OHS

Woodin’s strength and speed made for a nice combination. He led Ottawa in rushing with 852 yards, averaging more than five yards a carry. He caught 10 passes for 163 yards.

“Zion was a hard-nosed running back that learned how to get downhill this year,” Alexander said. “He will be very good next year.”

Benito Delgado, Sr., Wellsville

Delgado was one of the reasons behind Wellsville’s resurgence this season to a 10-1 mark and a spot in the East semifinals. He was a fullback on offense and middle linebacker on defense.

“Benito led the way for our running game this year,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “He is a great lead blocker and always willing to do the dirty work.

On offense, he rushed for 294 yards on 47 carries. He had two pass receptions for 30 yards.

On defense is where he shined the most. He had 55 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, two sacks and deflected four passes.

“Benito was our leader on defense and got our guys lined up correctly all year long,” Berg said. “He had a great year on both sides of the ball.”

Parker Lengel, Sr., Wellsville

Lengel was an anchor on the offensive and defensive lines. He helped the Eagles rush for nearly 3,000 yards and put up nearly 4,200 total yards.

“He was our strongest player and paved the way for our running game,” Berg said. “Parker was also a great defensive lineman. Parker was a force inside limiting other teams running game.”

He had 45 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and a sack. Opposing teams combined to average 100 yards a game of total offense and nine points.

Eduardo Lopez, Sr., Wellsville

Lopez was a four-year starter on the offensive line and was one of the key cogs in the trenches. He helped the offense average nine yards per play and 41 points a game.

“He led the way for our offense,” Berg said.

On defense, Lopez was a force on the defensive line. He was the top tackler among the Eagles’ defensive linemen with 49 and had 7.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

“Eddie was a huge factor inside limiting teams to only 100 yards of total offense a game and nine points a game,” Berg said.

Nash Money, Jr. Wellsville

Money was money for the Eagles. He turned in an all-state season at running back. His speed combined with his toughness was a tough combination to stop. He finished with 1,561 yards rushing on 192 carries, which was an average of eight yards a carry. He had 11 receptions for 140 yards and 31 total touchdowns.

Gage Flager, Sr., WF

Flager was a force on defense this past season for the Falcons. He gobbled up opposing ball carriers. He finished with 87 tackles (37 solo), 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Colton Hoyt, Sr., WF

Hoyt anchored the offensive and defensive lines this past season. He was a force along the defensive line with 34.5 tackles (11 solo) and six tackles for loss. On offense, he was the guy the Falcons went behind all season long.

Trey Rogers, Jr., WF

Rogers was also a force on defense for the Falcons. He finished with 51 tackles (29 solo), four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He was the Falcons’ top receiver on offense.